Diane Warren Apologizes for “Misunderstanding” After Questioning Number of Songwriters on Beyonce Album

By Lexy Perez
 2 days ago
Diane Warren has issued an apology after facing criticism for her tweets that seemingly called out the songwriting credits listed on Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance .

In a tweet shared Monday, Warren posed the question, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” alongside an eye-rolling emoji. Warren then followed up with another tweet: “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.”

Warren later tweeted, “Ok, it’s prob samples that add up the ammount of writerrs.”

Though Warren didn’t directly mention Beyoncé in her tweets, the songwriter faced criticism from fans who accused the songwriter for seemingly calling out Beyoncé by referring to one of her songs, “Alien Superstar,” which features over 20 writers on the credits due to the use of samples and interpolations.

One user wrote , “How you’ve been in the game for 80 years and don’t know how samples work?” to which Warren responded, “Coz I don’t use them.”

Roxane Gay also responded to Warren’s initial tweet writing, “Now, now. It was meant as shade. Own it if you’re going to say it.”

The-Dream, who collaborated with Beyoncé on Renaissance , also chimed in, writing , “You mean how’s does our (Black) culture have so many writers, well it started because we couldn’t afford certain things starting out,so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America.Had that era not happen who knows. U good?”

In response, Warren wrote, “I didn’t mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn’t know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it.”

Warren, who has also previously worked with Beyoncé and credited as the songwriter for her song “I Was Here,” later issued an apology for her initial tweets, explaining that she “meant no disrespect” to the singer: “Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce , who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

Beyoncé has yet to respond publicly to Warren’s tweets.

AP_000611.e1efdf4a34b9415186ca1280d955a5b9.1628
2d ago

I’ve played MUSIC for over 50 of my 64 years, and all the songs I ever wrote, I played instruments, which to my understanding is what you need to make MUSIC. Sampling?? If you use a part of someone else’s song, that’s half the battle. I’m sure some sampling is done tastefully,, but I was born in the late 50’s and I certainly don’t understand the MUSIC industry, but MUCH RESPECT to young MUSICIANS WHO ACTUALLY learned how to COMPOSE AND PLAY, and SING.

mizzury54
2d ago

Why apologize for a legitimate question? And the answer actually makes it worse because they can't just write an original song for her. Using all that sampling is not something to be proud of.

Nastacia Nino
1d ago

question has nothing to do with race yet it always has to be put In there smh and these people really go hard for someone that don't even know they exist and doesn't even bother to respond . yall be killing me lmao

