Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show

New Owners To Rebrand Restaurant With 32-Year History In Fishkill
A favorite Hudson Valley restaurant that recently closed after 32 years will be replaced with a new restaurant focusing on new-American cuisine. Dutchess County staple Hudson's Ribs and Fish, located in Fishkill, was known for, of course, its fish and ribs, but also for having some of the best steak and seafood dishes around.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange Count resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Most Of New York Forecast For “#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Town of Wallkill Supervisor Condemns Animal Event at Local Fairs
It's fair season in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Soon your local fairground site will be filled with deep fried dough, amusement rides, entertainment and even animals. Many fairs have everything from your local 4H club showing off cows and goats to far more exotic animals like reptiles and monkeys.
Useful: 4 Places for the Best Shrimp & Grits in the Hudson Valley
As you go around the Hudson Valley, you start having a craving for something, what do you do? Do you ask your friends? Do you look online to find who 'has the best?' With the price of everything increasing, and your needing to make sure that you get what you pay for doing a bit of research in advance does pay off.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
Legendary Italian restaurant in Middletown to close after 71 years
Seventy-one years ago, Antonio "Tony" Boffa, and his wife Antoinette set up a small Italian restaurant on Railroad Avenue in Middletown, having nothing but "two tables and two nickels to rub together," said their daughter Donna Boffa Mabee. Antoinette ran the restaurant while Tony was in the kitchen, preparing home-cooked...
Kingston Resident Embarks on ‘Freedom Ride’ With Goal of Aiding Working Class Communities
A Kingston, NY resident is hitting the road on what is being called 'a solo freedom ride - around the nation in 90 days,' via motorcycle, in search of tools that inspire and fuel collective liberation. August 1st marked the departure date for the Freedom Ride, that will run through November 1st. This is Ethan Scott Barnett's story.
$20,000 Winning Ticket Sold at Local Stewart’s Shop
Check your tickets because someone in the Poughkeepsie area just hit it big. On Friday night one Mega Millions ticket winner became a billionaire, winning the second-largest jackpot of all time at $1.28 billion. Unfortunately, that winning ticket was not purchased anywhere near the Hudson Valley. The ticket came from a Speedway gas station just outside of Chicago.
Rides, Live Music, and Fresh Lobster in Poughkeepsie this Weekend
Some of my favorite memories in Poughkeepsie have been made at the Poughkeepsie Riverfest. I’ve seen scores of great musicians at past Riverfests including Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, and Little Feat just to name a few. And it’s not just great music memories, it’s great community memories.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Five Cars Stolen in Rhinebeck Area, All Have One Thing in Common
Be aware that car thieves are making their way through the Hudson Valley. If you live in the Rhinebeck or Clinton areas of Dutchess county the New York State Police are warning car owners that car thieves are targeting cars in the area. Police have confirmed that three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and another two vehicles were stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend.
