Multiple people shot in Northeast DC, police say

Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
Police: 2 teens shot within hours in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings after two teens were injured within a mile apart, spanning from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court around 9:15...
One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington
One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
2 men arrested after being accused of several armed carjackings across DC: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — Two men police say may be linked to several armed carjackings in D.C. were arrested by United States Capitol Police (USCP) Tuesday. The men were found after a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C Class driving eastbound near the U.S. Capitol on Independence Avenue, Southeast around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver was believed to be armed and dangerous with several open charges.
DC Police host National Night Out amid violent crime surge
WASHINGTON — With violent crime on the rise and coming off of an especially deadly July, Tuesday night D.C. police flooded different pockets of the city not as a show of force, but to let their guard down a little. With a steel drum sound track provided by a...
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
1 injured in shoot-out on Baltimore-Washington Parkway
WASHINGTON - A young person was injured, police report, after a shoot-out took place on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m., United States Park Police said they responded to the southbound area of the parkway just south of 202 for the report of a shooting. Two vehicles, police...
Man charged for shooting roommate with shotgun inside Columbia home, police say
COLUMBIA, Md. - A Howard County man is in custody after shooting and injuring his roommate at their Columbia, Maryland home, according to police. Howard County Police say Zongping Zhang, 55, is accused of shooting his roommate, identified as Matthew Ng, 49, after an argument on Tuesday night. Police say...
D.C. Robbery And Assault Suspect Caught On Surveillance.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a robbery and assault...
Police identify victim in F St. mass shooting, confirm DC Firefighter injured
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died and five others were injured during a mass shooting in the 1500 block of F Street, NE, in Washington Monday night. Metropolitan Police have confirmed that 24-year-old Lance Melvin of Southeast, DC was the man killed in the shooting. Officials from DC Fire and EMS have confirmed […]
15-year-old shot in the back in Southeast DC; police say suspect seen in gold sedan
WASHINGTON - Authorities are looking for a suspect they say shot a 15-year-old in the back in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Fort Dupont Street. Police say the male juvenile was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Investigators say...
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
1 killed, 5 wounded in Washington, D.C., shooting
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- One man was killed and five others were wounded in a Monday night shooting in northeastern Washington D.C., the latest in a series of shootings that have affected the city. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters in a press conference that the shooting happened...
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
49 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
"I just want to know why," mother of Baltimore man killed in quadruple shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The violence that has long plagued Baltimore knocked on Tanya Morris's front door this past week. On her dinning room table now sits a memorial for her son Bartimaeus Morris, 34, of Baltimore. "This was not for him and I just want to know why," said...
