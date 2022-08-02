Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away.

A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan Juke at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of State Route 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue for “several vehicle code violations.” The car did not stop, police said, leading to a brief pursuit.

The vehicle stopped on the 1100 block of Barcelona Drive and the driver ran away to a wooded area. Morales and Valdovinos were taken into custody.

After what police called an “exhaustive search,” they could not find the driver of the car. Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with dark hair, last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt or sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Police searched the vehicle and found several catalytic converter accessories. They also recovered power tools that can be used in car burglaries and catalytic converter thefts.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Morales and Valdovinos were arrested for possession of burglary tools and were booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call PPD at (650) 738-7314.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.