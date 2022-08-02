ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go6w0_0h187yp300

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away.

A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan Juke at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of State Route 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue for “several vehicle code violations.” The car did not stop, police said, leading to a brief pursuit.

Caught on video: SF Walgreens employee confronts brazen shoplifter

The vehicle stopped on the 1100 block of Barcelona Drive and the driver ran away to a wooded area. Morales and Valdovinos were taken into custody.

After what police called an “exhaustive search,” they could not find the driver of the car. Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s with dark hair, last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt or sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Police searched the vehicle and found several catalytic converter accessories. They also recovered power tools that can be used in car burglaries and catalytic converter thefts.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Morales and Valdovinos were arrested for possession of burglary tools and were booked into the San Mateo County Jail. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call PPD at (650) 738-7314.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Multiple suspects, vehicles sought after stores burglarized in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are seeking several suspects and vehicles connected after stores at an East Oakland shopping center were burglarized earlier this week.Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the International Plaza on the 800 block of International Boulevard. Responding officers located at least seven stores that were burglarized.According to a preliminary investigation, at least five people exited from three vehicles before the burglaries. The suspects then left the area with cash and a firearm.Police describe the first vehicle as a white 2010s four-door white BMW with tinted windows. The BMW has non-matching silver wheels on the...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Nab Suspect in Burglary where Four Guns Were Stolen

On July 28 at around 3:00 AM, Brentwood Police officers were called to a business at the 5400 block of Lone Tree Way for a report of a burglary in progress. While officers were responding, they received updates that the suspect had managed to steal three or four guns, and had just fled the store.
BRENTWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pacifica, CA
City
Del Mar, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Pacifica, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures man in Union City neighborhood; 3 suspects arrested in Oakland

UNION CITY -- Three suspects were arrested in Oakland following a shooting in a Union City residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured.The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H Streets between Mission Blvd. and Railroad Ave. at about 12:36 p.m., Union City police said. The area is adjacent to Pathfinder Academy school, along with adult and preschool facilities. Police said the shooting was an isolated incident, no lockdowns were needed, and there were no known threats to the community.  Arriving officers learned that a 44-year-old man was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. police said.Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland; Union City detectives responded and took over the investigation, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. Anonymous tips can be left at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose ‘serial pellet gun shooter’ arrested: police

San Jose, Calif. (KRON) — An arrest has been made following the pellet gun shootings of seven individuals spanning three months, San Jose Police Department confirmed. Nicholas Montoya, 38, was apprehended at his residence in the 200 block of Beverley Court in Campbell on August 2. He was charged with seven counts of assault with […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Another Rolex robbery reported in the East Bay

(KRON) — Police confirmed a man was held up at gunpoint and robbed of his Rolex watch after getting a bite to eat at the restaurant, Bounty Hunter in Walnut Creek on Saturday night. The restaurant’s general manager said there were three suspects involved and that the victim’s wallet was also taken. The theft occurred […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Barcelona Drive#Hispanic#Nexstar Media
crimevoice.com

Traffic Stop Yields Driver’s Arrest and Almost 2 Pounds of Suspected Fentanyl

SAN LEANDRO —Officers recovered almost two pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested Marvin Alexander Rodriguez-Flores last weekend. The suspect’s arrest stems from a traffic stop for code violations. An officer on routine patrol observed a driver and vehicle in violation of the California vehicle code. A traffic stop...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Berkeley police catch possibly armed suspect

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department caught a suspect that officers were searching for on Tuesday afternoon. Officers found the suspect hiding in the crawlspace of a home on the 1100 block of Channing Way. At 2:15 p.m., the wanted and possibly armed suspect ran away after officers tried to make an arrest. […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Nissan
KTVU FOX 2

Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo

An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. There were no arrests. No one was injured.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police investigate Union City shooting

Police were investigating a shooting in Union City that they described as an "isolated incident" on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets, Union City police said. But they did not reveal information about potential suspects or victims. "This is an isolated incident. No...
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly SF woman attacked, robbed by four juveniles

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An elderly Asian woman was attacked and robbed inside the lobby of a building on Sunday, according to San Francisco Police. The incident took place on the 100 block of Francisco Street. The 70-year-old woman was standing outside of a building when four juveniles approached and began talking to her. She […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigating armed robbery

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday.  KRON On is streaming news live now […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

(BCN) — San Leandro police are investigating a traffic collision that killed a man riding a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to a 4:12 p.m. report of the collision in the area of Washington Avenue and Castro Street, where they found a 25-year-old man with significant injuries. Officers determined that the man was not wearing […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing causes BART station closure at South Hayward

(KRON) – BART trains did not stop at the South Hayward Station Wednesday night due to police activity, according to a tweet from BART shortly before 8:30 p.m. BART told KRON4 that an altercation led to a stabbing on the train and a person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The adult male victim in the stabbing got […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy