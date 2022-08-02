Read on evanstonroundtable.com
Engagement, outreach keys to participatory budgeting effort
Organizers with Northwestern University-based group PB Evanston held a town hall Thursday evening to kick off the City of Evanston’s participatory budgeting process, where residents will pitch, develop and vote on projects toward which the city will allocate $3 million of funding. A handful of residents turned out to...
Letter to the editor: Thank you, city staff
As a resident and taxpayer in Evanston, I am wincing and sighing with every inexplicable turn of events in the City Manager search drama. But I can’t begin to fathom how demoralized our city employees must feel. Dozens (hundreds?) of dedicated professionals are getting up every morning and heading...
‘A lot happening’ at the Thursday Night Market: An Evanston community centerpiece
There’s a lot to take in at Downtown Evanston’s Thursday Night Markets. An impressive variety of local artists, makers and retail shops brought a steady flow of residents and visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Fountain Square’s community plaza south of Davis Street. They stayed to dance to music by DJ Johnny Price, drink craft beer from Smylie Brothers Brewing Co. and enjoy the warm summer evening.
‘I didn’t think I had a chance’: Meet one of Evanston’s first 16 reparations recipients
Community Partners for Affordable Housing (CPAH), a nonprofit that develops affordable housing, was chosen by the city to help disseminate the first 16 local reparations restorative housing grants. It just so happens one of the 16 beneficiaries, Louis Weathers, was on CPAH’s advisory board for 20 years. “Reparations came...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday day digest
It’s another busy weekend here with events across the city. The Out of Space concert series at Canal Shores Golf Course kicked off last night, and continues all weekend with performances by Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams. Plus, the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market will be up and running all morning on Saturday and the latest installment of Starlight Movies in the Park is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Larimer Park. Enjoy. And now on to today’s top stories.
District 65 will provide all school supplies for free
Editor’s note: The following information is taken from the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 website. The summer is here and we are excitedly preparing to welcome our students back for a new school year! We know the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our students and families and we are looking forward to supporting a smooth transition back to school this fall. This includes ensuring that every child is prepared and ready to learn.
Summertime is mural time in Evanston as four new ones debut
Four new murals are brightening our fair city, and the first was completed in early July at 1815 Norwood Court. I had never heard of Norwood Court, but it is the short, dead-end street along the west side of the tracks, the one that runs from Lyons to Clark Street, accessible by turning east off Ridge Avenue on Clark Street or coming from the south via Oak Avenue.
Evanston native uses immersion to teach English to Italians
After Phoebe Hoyt moved through the Evanston public school system, said her farewell to her hometown and permanently moved to Milan, Italy, she started teaching English to Italian children. She said she noticed that it was very difficult for them to learn the language in classes. And when adults tried...
Picturing Evanston
Adventure awaits any child ready to let their imagination free rein at Penny Park’s fantastical wooden structures on Lake Street and Ashland Avenue. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
ASAPI stories told through art at Evanston Art Center
Local artists who identify as Asian, South Asian and Pacific Islander are featured in Kitchen Table Stories, the first ASAPI exhibition at the Evanston Art Center, running from July 9 through Aug. 21 at the center, 1717 Central St. Twenty-eight artists were chosen from 44 submissions, all from the greater...
Staffing shortages lead to police officer reassignments, service reductions
On Aug. 3, the Evanston Police Department reassigned five members – four officers and a sergeant – of the Community Policing Unit to patrol for what is anticipated to be a minimum 60-day temporary duty assignment. This drastic step is necessary due to the continued staffing shortages faced by the Department.
At This Time
Pam and Bennie Henley start their day on the front stoop of their home near Evanston High School. “He drinks coffee,” Pam said. “We just conversate.” Pam and Bennie, married 32 years, were originally from Mississippi but met in Evanston. The secret or their marriage? “Choosing your battles,” she said. “Certain things are not worth fighting over.” They plan on moving back to Mississippi later in the year to be near family. “I love that country life,” said Pam. “I miss it. I’m tired of the snow.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
ETHS 101: Everything you need to know before school starts
Editor’s note: In addition to this piece, the RoundTable also will publish a District 65 101 on everything students, parents and families in elementary and middle school need to know, so stay tuned for that next week. Somehow, the summer is already winding down, and it’s time to talk...
