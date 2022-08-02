Braves Lock Up Another Core Bat With 10-Year Extension for Austin Riley

blogs.fangraphs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Hits by Siri, Peralta lift Rays to 3-2 win over Blue Jays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hits by newly acquired Jose Siri and David Peralta produced the winning run for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Siri led off the Tampa Bay sixth with a single off Adam Cimber (8-4). He...
FOX Sports
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Yardbarker
Braves add longtime closer with final move at the trade deadline
Iglesias isn’t having the best season on the surface, boasting a 4.04 ERA through 35.2 innings for the Angels. However, there’s reason to believe some serious positive regression is in line. Iglesias’ FIP is 3.17, and he’s striking out 12.1 batters per nine innings with a 1.065 WHIP. Throughout his entire career, he’s been a maestro at striking batters out and keeping opponents off base. That’s quite the contrast from Will Smith, whose spot he will be taking in the late innings.
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty (forehead) returns to Mariners' lineup Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (forehead) is back in the starting lineup again for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees. What It Means:. Haggerty was held out of the last three lineups, but he went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Soto cheered, Drury hits slam as Padres beat Rockies 9-1
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto got multiple ovations in his first game with the Padres and Brandon Drury did even better, hitting a grand slam on the first pitch he saw with his new team to lead San Diego to a 9-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies on an electric Wednesday night at Petco Park.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch for right-hander Adam Wainwright on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Austin Romine is unavailable after being traded to the Cincinnati Reds. numberFire's models...
FOX Sports
Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
Yardbarker
New contributors help Angels edge A's
The Los Angeles Angels traded away their starting pitcher, a starting outfielder and their closer before the game, but their replacements still managed to earn a 3-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday. Jose Suarez (3-4), starting in place of Noah Syndergaard, who was traded to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franmil Reyes expected to be optioned to triple-A; Amed Rosario continues hot stretch
Franmil Reyes' 2022 season hasn't followed the expected path of a hitter who seemed to be on the upswing. That path's next step could involve a journey to Columbus. Following the Guardians' 6-5, walk-off win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night, Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker and hugging teammates. It is...
Comments / 0