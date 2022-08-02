www.westernmassnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
westernmassnews.com
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters performing water rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
Crews are working in the water off Alden Street in Springfield Wednesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
Western Massachusetts sees multiple deadly accidents in recent days
Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and Wednesday morning, another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
westernmassnews.com
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 5 hours ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city after a crash killed two people on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and the Basketball Hall of Fame released its plans for enshrinement weekend this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, the Senate has...
westernmassnews.com
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
westernmassnews.com
Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Tractor-trailer crash causes heavy traffic on I-91
Traffic is back to normal on I-91 North after a tractor-trailer accident left drivers stuck in traffic for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
GoFundMe aims to cover funeral costs for Rafael Martinez and Luz Martinez, Springfield residents killed in Chicopee crash Friday
The family of a 75-year-old woman and her 55-year-old son, both killed Friday in a car crash in Chicopee, began a grassroots fundraising effort in recent days in hopes of paying for a funeral for their departed family members. Rafael Martinez, 55, died at the scene of the crash on...
westernmassnews.com
Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
westernmassnews.com
Traffic backed up on I-91 North following tractor trailer crash in Springfield
Tenants of Springfield Gardens’ buildings are still experiencing issues with their living conditions. Amherst College fighting to keep race as a factor in admissions process. Amherst College filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court this week in support of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina as they fight to keep race as a factor in their admissions process.
PHOTOS: Sunday’s incredible sunset
A vibrant sunset was seen across western Massachusetts on the final day of July.
Comments / 0