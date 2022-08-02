ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thursday Forecast

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene. Updated: 1 hour ago. The bench is meant to honor the work she did with children in the community.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Memorial Bridge marks 100 years over the Connecticut River

LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town

A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash

EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, residents are concerned over speeding in the city after a crash killed two people on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and the Basketball Hall of Fame released its plans for enshrinement weekend this year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. In this update, the Senate has...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic backed up on I-91 North following tractor trailer crash in Springfield

Tenants of Springfield Gardens’ buildings are still experiencing issues with their living conditions. Amherst College fighting to keep race as a factor in admissions process. Amherst College filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court this week in support of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina as they fight to keep race as a factor in their admissions process.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

