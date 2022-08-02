ETSU AD resigns, women's coach to be fired for Title IX complaints

heraldcourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. Dabbs
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record
Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill
BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
LOCAL BRIEFS: ETSU’s Saylors gets preseason notice
East Tennessee State senior running back Jacob Saylors earned Preseason All-American honors by Stats Perform FCS, according to a press release on Monday. Saylors landed first team honors for an all-purpose spot as the Buccaneer tallied 1,882 all-purpose yards in 2021. The Jasper, Tenn. native posted 1,019 rushing yards, 720 kickoff return yards and 143 receiving yards, along with registering 11 total touchdowns (10 rushing/1 receiving).
Gate City football
WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils. It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team. GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field.
Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football. Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.
WATCH NOW: Fleming returns from bad break for final season with Blue Devils
GATE CITY, Va. – It was the first defensive play of the opening scrimmage for the 2021 Gate City Blue Devils football team. GC senior safety Ethan Fleming will never forget what happened next at historic Legion Field. “We were going against Virginia High,” Fleming said. “They ran the...
Doughboys rip State Liners, 14-6
Tahir Meulens, Max Tracey and Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson did some yard work for Bristol on Monday night, but the State Liners still got mowed down. A trio of home runs wasn’t nearly enough for Bristol in a 14-6 Appalachian League road loss to the Johnson City Doughboys.
Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching
BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons. Timmons who has been at VHS for several seasons, is currently not listed on the city school athletics website – as the...
WATCH NOW: Truck Series leader Smith draws rave reviews from Carrier
Zane Smith received an education in grassroots racing last year - Southwest Virginia style. Following a visit to the Abingdon race shop of Highlands Motorsports, the 23-year-old native of Huntington Beach, California, dropped by the historic headquarters of the Henderson Motorsports NASCAR Truck Series team. Smith made a positive impression...
Gas prices down by close to 90 cents per gallon off June's peak
Gas prices continue dropping nationwide with Tennessee now ranked fifth lowest in the US. while Virginia ranks 18th, according to AAA. Tennessee’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped to $3.73 on Wednesday – down 15 cents per gallon compared to one week ago – average pump prices locally are between six to 10 cents higher, AAA reported.
Jones named JC market president
Arch Jones has recently been named Johnson City market president for Renasant Bank. A native of Johnson City, Jones brings more than 20 years of banking, insurance and wealth management experience with him to this position. Jones will be based at the 105 West King Street location, and will serve alongside Renasant’s established team members Randy Humphreys and Wayne Lewis.
E&H shuffles offices to find more student housing as enrollment booms
In preparation for the arrival of 450 new students, Emory & Henry College has relocated the Admissions and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) offices in order to turn workspace into student housing. This is not the first time the college has had to get creative with its student housing...
Bristol, Tennessee students get two-hour beginning to a fresh new year
School is back in session in Bristol, Tennessee this week where the city school system is intent on putting past years in the rear view mirror and staying focused on starting anew. The theme for the 2022-2023 school year at Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) is #BTCSIgnite – “Ignite” being...
Bristol neighbors: Obituaries for August 2
Read through the obituaries published today in Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities. John Lewis LongCASTLEWOOD, Va.John Lewis Long, 83, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tennesse…
Bristol's YMCA 're-energized' by $800,000 renovation
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dawn Roller has been an instructor at the YMCA of Bristol for 15 years, but she’s never seen the Y like it is today – fresh off an $800,000 renovation that is breathing new life into the Bristol community hub. “I think even the...
Eastman reveals cause of power loss
Eastman officials said a switch over to an upgraded control system software program for the largest powerhouse at the 900-acre Kingsport, Tennessee plant was the cause of the recent power outage and shutdown of production at the site July 22. The plant has since regained power and restarted the majority...
School Board member questions council over $100K taken from budget
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol Tennessee School Board member wants the city to return $100,000 to the school system’s budget after it was removed in June. City School Board member Jill Harrison addressed the Bristol Tennessee City Council Tuesday expressing clear frustration over an apparent lack of communication between the two bodies on budgeting. In delivering a lengthy school board liaison report, Harrison addressed the city’s amending of $100,000 out of the school system’s budget.
$650,000 in donations to double Abingdon dental clinic's capacity
ABINGDON, Va. – An Abingdon dental clinic unveiled plans for a major expansion Tuesday in conjunction with $650,000 in donations. Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center revealed plans to expand its facilities, hire additional dentists and offer more services for patients across Southwest Virginia. The clinic, which provides affordable oral health care to the underserved and uninsured, is the first recipient of dollars from the Wellspring Foundation.
Sullivan County voters go to the polls Thursday
Four Sullivan County Commission seats in two districts will be determined Thursday in a county general election that also includes state and federal primaries. Commissioner Sam Jones seeks reelection in the two-seat District 7 with opposition from Travis Ward and Lori Love, the sole Democratic nominee on the county’s general election ballot. Two seats are also up for grabs in District 9 as Republicans Joe Carr and Joe McMurray vie with Randall Bowers, an independent candidate.
Water tank repairs may mean a 4% increase in water rates for Bluff City residents
The Bluff City Tennessee Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to delay discussion over the first reading of its town budget due to shared concerns from council members over a proposed 4% increase in the city’s water rates. The vote from Bluff City's Town Council to delay...
