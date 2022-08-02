ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado City, CO

WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kktv.com

Comments / 3

Related
KXRM

Man found asleep in stolen truck, arrested on multiple charges

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has taken a man into custody after finding him asleep behind the wheel of a stolen truck. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with PPD found 31-year-old Andre Trujillo asleep in the front seat of a truck in the 4800 block of North Elizabeth Street, near […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo homicide suspect arrested & charged

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) charged a murder suspect on Tuesday for the death of a man that occurred in January 2021. 27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle was charged in the homicide of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman that occurred near the intersection of North Union Blvd. and Constitution Ave. Doyle was charged with […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Video captures three suspects stealing vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a motor vehicle theft from July 20. EPSO said it happened at the corner of E. Woodmen Road and Foxtail Meadow Lane in an unincorporated area of the county. They said that’s where a car was stolen from the parking lot […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pueblo County, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
Colorado City, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Two suspects arrested for multiple armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects involved in multiple armed robberies throughout the city. In Feb 2022 at 8:30 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of an armed robbery at the Liberty Tax business located at 521 South Circle Dr. Responding officers learned that business employees were robbed at gunpoint […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Three suspects steal employee’s vehicle during shift in store parking lot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects involved in a motor vehicle theft that happened in a store parking lot. On July 20, deputies say an employee's vehicle was stolen from a parking lot during their shift in the 11500 block of Meridian Market View. The post Three suspects steal employee’s vehicle during shift in store parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police arrest a suspect after a domestic disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak 4420 Apartments were evacuated last night after a man threatened a women with a gun. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) says that just before midnight a caller reported their daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city. They then called back to report a gun was involved.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for what they're calling a road rage shooting incident. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on July 23, in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy. 50 W. When officers arrived they found a man The post Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Wedding venue owner guilty of felony theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021. In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost. Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die. Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Officer injured after being involved in traffic accident on Highway 24; expect delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department reported an officer-involved traffic accident on westbound Highway 24. The accident happened just East of Constitution Ave., just before 8:30 a.m. According to police, the officer in the accident received minor injuries. One lane is currently closed to traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the The post Officer injured after being involved in traffic accident on Highway 24; expect delays appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs Independent

Firefighter placed on leave without pay after theft charges

Colorado Springs firefighter Jared Whiteman has been placed on administrative leave without pay, effective last Friday, after being charged July 14 with theft. The charges stem from claims he stole nearly $200,000 from people who hired his side business to do construction work. The CSFD issued a statement July 28...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy