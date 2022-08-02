WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.

