WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business

Man found asleep in stolen truck, arrested on multiple charges
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has taken a man into custody after finding him asleep behind the wheel of a stolen truck. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with PPD found 31-year-old Andre Trujillo asleep in the front seat of a truck in the 4800 block of North Elizabeth Street, near […]
Colorado Springs police officer uninjured after crash east of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An officer is uninjured after crashing into a wayward vehicle on Highway 24 Wednesday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department says the officer was traveling westbound in an unmarked CSPD SUV when an eastbound vehicle lost control, spun across the grass median dividing the highway and landed in the path of the officer. The two vehicles collided.
Pueblo homicide suspect arrested & charged
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) charged a murder suspect on Tuesday for the death of a man that occurred in January 2021. 27-year-old Deshawn Adriance Doyle was charged in the homicide of 33-year-old Ronald James Harman that occurred near the intersection of North Union Blvd. and Constitution Ave. Doyle was charged with […]
Video captures three suspects stealing vehicle
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating a motor vehicle theft from July 20. EPSO said it happened at the corner of E. Woodmen Road and Foxtail Meadow Lane in an unincorporated area of the county. They said that’s where a car was stolen from the parking lot […]
Two suspects arrested for multiple armed robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects involved in multiple armed robberies throughout the city. In Feb 2022 at 8:30 a.m., CSPD officers were notified of an armed robbery at the Liberty Tax business located at 521 South Circle Dr. Responding officers learned that business employees were robbed at gunpoint […]
Colorado man accused of kidnapping child and buying/smoking meth while the boy was around
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is accused of kidnapping a child and buying meth with him before smoking it around the boy. The man has since been identified as 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit. Lockit is now facing multiple charges including second-degree kidnapping. The boy was reported missing from...
Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.
Three suspects steal employee’s vehicle during shift in store parking lot
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects involved in a motor vehicle theft that happened in a store parking lot. On July 20, deputies say an employee's vehicle was stolen from a parking lot during their shift in the 11500 block of Meridian Market View. The post Three suspects steal employee’s vehicle during shift in store parking lot appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police arrest a suspect after a domestic disturbance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak 4420 Apartments were evacuated last night after a man threatened a women with a gun. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) says that just before midnight a caller reported their daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city. They then called back to report a gun was involved.
Fugitive captured in small town Colorado after months 'on the run' through multiple states
On August 3, the US Marshals Service announced that they have successfully captured a fugitive wanted for a Texas murder in the small Colorado town of Monument, found just north of Colorado Springs. Fugitive John W. Bagwell, 19, was wanted by the Austin, Texas Police Department for his alleged role...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police investigating 3 dozen vehicle burglaries in Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A slew of car break-ins have plagued the Broadmoor neighborhood for the past four weeks. Colorado Springs police confirm they are investigating 35 vehicle burglaries in the residential area near the hotel that occurred just in the single month of July. “It is scary just...
WATCH - Man wanted for armed robbery in Colorado Springs arrested in Missouri
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. A Colorado man is facing kidnapping charges. The kidnapped child was returned home, against police wishes, and the mother is facing child abuse charges. Updated: 21 hours ago. Only two states haven't detected a case of monkeypox.
Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible for what they're calling a road rage shooting incident. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on July 23, in the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Hwy. 50 W. When officers arrived they found a man The post Pueblo Police ask for help in locating road rage shooting suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Wedding venue owner guilty of felony theft
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Richard Reynolds, owner of Black Forest Retreat, a wedding venue in Black Forest, was accused of scamming dozens of brides in 2021. In October 2021, FOX21 News reported forty victims had been scammed by Reynolds, with a total of $260,000 lost. Last week, Reynolds pled guilty to felony theft. He […]
Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die. Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
Officer injured after being involved in traffic accident on Highway 24; expect delays
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department reported an officer-involved traffic accident on westbound Highway 24. The accident happened just East of Constitution Ave., just before 8:30 a.m. According to police, the officer in the accident received minor injuries. One lane is currently closed to traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the The post Officer injured after being involved in traffic accident on Highway 24; expect delays appeared first on KRDO.
Firefighter placed on leave without pay after theft charges
Colorado Springs firefighter Jared Whiteman has been placed on administrative leave without pay, effective last Friday, after being charged July 14 with theft. The charges stem from claims he stole nearly $200,000 from people who hired his side business to do construction work. The CSFD issued a statement July 28...
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name of the child. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the 7-year-old boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police execute a high-risk search warrant
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police along with Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) SWAT were working a high-risk search warrant in the 1300 block of L street, Penrose CO. The FCSO says that there is no danger to the public. The FCSO confirmed to KRDO that they were attempting...
