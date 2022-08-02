El Paso ISD works to fill 7 nurse vacancies as school year begins

kfoxtv.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Some El Paso school districts not following state mandated lockdown drill requirements
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Each school district and open-enrollment charter school in Texas is required to conduct lockdown drills throughout the school year, but it appears some schools in El Paso did not meet that requirement for the 2021-2022 school year. The Texas Education Code designates the number...
KFOX 14
Jefferson High School opens new state-of-the-art campus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of its new three-story facility at Jefferson High School on Friday. The new state-of-the-art facility replaces the 100-year-old red-brick building that served as the original site for Burleson School and later as Jefferson High School. Students were officially welcomed into the new school on August 1.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
Parents turning to homeschooling instead of public school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Texas Connections Academy, nationwide, there was a 43% increase in homeschool enrollment between 2019 and 2021. Since, then homeschooling has leveled off. Additionally in the 2021/2022 school year, 47 connections academy schools served around 100,000 students nationwide Robert Knox, an El Paso dad says he is considering homeschooling […]
KFOX 14
El Pasoan pushing for acceptance of 'Spanglish' helps schools teach it in classrooms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — "Spanglish" is a mix of English and Spanish not only in conversation but also when it comes to words. In a border town like El Paso, it isn’t uncommon to hear people and kids speaking "Spanglish" but whether it is correct, is up for debate.
KFOX 14
Ysleta ISD looking to hire bus drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A school district is looking to hire bus drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. Ysleta Independent School District increased the pay rate to $20 per hour following the Board of Trustees vote in June. Applicants can apply at www.yisd.net. Sign up to receive the...
everythinglubbock.com
Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: Ben Narbuth Elementary School, William Slider Middle School, Montwood High School and Eastlake High School.
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
KVIA
ABC-7 Xtra: Starting a new school year with ongoing pandemic challenges, security concerns
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight school districts are starting their school year Monday. ABC-7 Xtra sat down with El Paso's top four school districts in the lead-up to the first day. The discussion covers how they are keeping students safe, how they are addressing the COVID learning gap and how the districts are collaborating this year.
Foster families needed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Right now, in El Paso, there is a critical need for foster parents for any age from months to 18 years old. One foster family who we spoke with said the one point they can agree on is that being a foster parent goes beyond being a parental figure. As […]
KFOX 14
Great Khalid Foundation hands out new backpacks at Ross Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Great Khalid Foundation showed up at Ross Middle School on the first day back to school. The organization celebrated the new school year with brand new backpacks for every 6th-grade student. Khalid's, mom, LindaWolfe distributed the supply-filled backpacks. “The students are coming into...
KFOX 14
New program to be tested at four Ysleta ISD schools
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As students return to campuses Ysleta Independent School District is piloting a new program at four campuses to improve student safety. The program would allow parents to know where their child is at all times. Parents would be able to log into an application...
KFOX 14
El Paso Museum of History honors El Paso shooting victims with exhibition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of History, three years later, continues to honor the lives lost with an exhibition of pieces from the memorial at the site of the tragedy. Erica Marin, the museum director said three years later, people from all over the country...
krwg.org
Organizations work to assist unhoused community in Las Cruces
The number of unhoused individuals living in New Mexico has been steadily rising for many years and as of January of 2020, more than 3,300 people are unhoused in New Mexico. With this issue affecting Las Cruces, many organizations work together to help bring this number down. Mesilla Valley Community...
KFOX 14
El Paso student wins national Spanish spelling bee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District student, Sheneli De Silva, won the 2022 National Spanish Spelling Bee. The event was hosted in El Paso by Education Service Center Region 19 at the Starlight Event Center on July 29-30. On Saturday, over 20 competitors, from various...
KVIA
Thousands of Borderland students return to school
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight Borderland school districts kick of their school year Monday morning after a short summer break. El Paso ISD is one of them. The county's largest school district is welcoming more than 48,000 students this year. Three new Pre-k through eight schools as well as a...
1st day of school dawns Monday with new classes, increased safety
EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Monday is the first day of school for thousands of kids and parents around the region, and for those who may be nervous about the start to the school year, districts are working to ensure a smooth transition into the semester. School districts in the Borderland have put new measures […]
KFOX 14
UMC CEO explains why he wants El Paso County leaders to decide on $345M expansion plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 pressed University Medical Center for answers Tuesday about why it wants El Paso County Commissioners to approve a $345 million expansion plan instead of putting the issue before local voters. UMC CEO Jacob Cintron said he wants commissioners to approve the Certificates of...
KVIA
Parents react to first day back at school
EL PASO, Texas -- Eight districts opened their doors for the first day of school Monday. A majority of El Paso kids are now back in the classroom. Parents and students at Thomas Manor Elementary told ABC-7 it was really a good day. Parents were pleased with how the first...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
