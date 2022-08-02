Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

www.fox8live.com
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner holds town hall amid ongoing homeowner’s insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A question and answer event at the University of New Orleans, focused on the state’s continuing homeowner’s insurance crisis, drew a large crowd as Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon fielded questions. The event, which was organized by members of the Orleans Delegation to the...
Heart of Louisiana
The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp. Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 AM UTC. |. By Dave McNamara. Jay Folse's family has for generations caught freshwater shrimp...
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several new laws when it comes to marijuana now in effect across Louisiana. One new law prevents police from using the smell of marijuana to enter your home without a warrant. WAFB spoke with several local police chiefs in the Baton Rouge area,...
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
Mom charged with using 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, deputies say
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested Friday for using her 15-month-old child to scam people out of money, officials said. Shelecia Craig, 31, was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked/suspended license. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office,...
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
St. Tammany I-12 widening projects slightly delayed, as more roadwork projects are set to begin
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development said interstate construction on phase two of the I-12 expansion project is delayed after contractors experienced challenges with bridge work. “The second phase which goes over the Tchefuncte River is experiencing delays,” said DOTD...
Appalachia Rises: How to donate toward eastern Kentucky flood relief
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After the devastating flash floods in eastern Kentucky, organizations are coming together to provide the community with ways to donate and help those affected. In less the 48 hours, parts of Eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain creating flash floods that...
Zack: Heavy storms expected the next few days
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain and storms will be the weather story through the middle of this week as we’re set to get drenched for a few days. Expect storms, especially during the afternoon hours on your Tuesday. I’ve bumped rain chances up to a widespread 70% coverage with some of those storms being quite heavy. It’s not only today either, more storms are on the way Wednesday and again Thursday. I do see some potential that the stormy weather could have an earlier onset these days with more of a stalling pattern which may yield a higher flood risk.
