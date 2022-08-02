Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain and storms will be the weather story through the middle of this week as we’re set to get drenched for a few days. Expect storms, especially during the afternoon hours on your Tuesday. I’ve bumped rain chances up to a widespread 70% coverage with some of those storms being quite heavy. It’s not only today either, more storms are on the way Wednesday and again Thursday. I do see some potential that the stormy weather could have an earlier onset these days with more of a stalling pattern which may yield a higher flood risk.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO