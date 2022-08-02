City Manager discuss the upcoming budget for 2023

hubcityradio.com
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brown County searching for temporary homes for detained juveniles
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brown County State’s Attorney’s office is asking residents to open up their homes to youth in the court system. The Court Resource Home program is a pilot program taking place in Brown, Codington and Davison County that asks residents to provide a temporary home to low-risk juvenile offenders.
hubcityradio.com
SDBOR approves expanded alcohol sales at NSU, other regental universities
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The South Dakota Board of Regents has unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for all regental universities, including Northern State University. The new policy, which will be in effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year, allows universities to expand alcohol sales to...
hubcityradio.com
Lakes at Day County causing problems in the area
BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day...
hubcityradio.com
August Business After Hours to be held at Engels Event Company
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s August Business After Hours mixer will be held on Thursday, August 11 from 5:15 to 7:00 pm at Engels Event Company, 209 South Main Street. The event is hosted by Aberdeen Area Community Foundation and sponsored by Shoe Sensation and Cogley Law Firm. Food will be catered by Danger von Dempsey’s Pizza & Brewhaus. Membership drawing is at $500. This event will be preceded by the New Employee Welcome from 4:15 to 5:00 pm, sponsored by Jency Real Estate Agency.
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
hubcityradio.com
National Night Out coming up Tuesday at Melgaard Park
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- National Night Out 2022 will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Melgaard Park from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.
hubcityradio.com
Intersection closed for water main repair Wednesday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at 7:00am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the following intersection will be closed to thru traffic for a water main repair:. Both North/South and East/West traffic will be impacted, motorists are advised to take alternate routes until the work is completed. The intersection is expected to reopen Wednesday evening.
wnax.com
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
KELOLAND TV
Big winners in South Dakota Lottery over the weekend
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Lottery players aren’t just talking about the $790 million Mega Millions jackpot. There were several big winners in this weekend’s local drawings. One of the highlighted winners got South Dakota’s seventh Lucky for Life second prize. South Dakota Lottery says the...
