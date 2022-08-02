Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction

Duluth, MN- Several local groups are coming together to host Invasive Knotweed Workshops. Those groups include the City of Duluth, Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (DCISMA), Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Knotweed, also called bamboo, is an invasive plant that grows rapidly and causes damage to property, lakes and local streams. Organizers say it’s critical for community members to be able to identify the plant and learn more about it to help keep it from spreading. The free workshops will be Thursday, August 4 and 11.

DULUTH, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO