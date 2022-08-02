Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction

www.cbs3duluth.com
4 Corners Store, National Night Out connect Douglas County neighbors
TOWN OF SUPERIOR — A crowd gathered Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 4 Corners Store for food, fun and a chance to pet Odie, a 215-pound English mastiff who is the store’s official greeter. "Everyone knows Odie," said Jan Najjar, of the town of Oakland, who had treats in...
City by City: Duluth, Two Harbors, Mt. Iron
Duluth, MN- Several local groups are coming together to host Invasive Knotweed Workshops. Those groups include the City of Duluth, Duluth Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (DCISMA), Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), Carlton Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Knotweed, also called bamboo, is an invasive plant that grows rapidly and causes damage to property, lakes and local streams. Organizers say it’s critical for community members to be able to identify the plant and learn more about it to help keep it from spreading. The free workshops will be Thursday, August 4 and 11.
Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8
A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
City by City: Minnesota, Bayfield, Hayward
Minnesota- MnDOT is currently reviewing the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan. The plan is updated every 5 years and is the highest policy plan for transportation-related issues. Topics from environmental impacts, economy and health effects are all considered. A public meeting for the plan will be held on September 7.
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened around 3:49 p.m. at 111 Park Avenue and police and fire crews were at the scene within two minutes, according to a press release.
Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
Ashland animal shelter starts new fundraising competition to save pets
ASHLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Chequamegon Humane Association (CHA) in Ashland is in desperate need of donations from the community. Many pets adopted during the peak of the pandemic are now being given back to shelters across the U.S. CHA is at max capacity. Employees said they’re working...
Law aims to tackle microchip shortage in Northland
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Daugherty Appliance Sales and Service in Cloquet has struggled to get appliances into their doors in the last two years. “There are still a lot of back orders and a lot of delays out there,” Tom Bredigheimer, the owner of the store said.
Area National Night Out Events
UNDATED (KDAL) – There are at least 63 neighborhood events scheduled for the Tuesday National Night Out observation in Duluth. Find the complete listing at the website https://duluthmn.gov/police/community-policing/national-night-out/. Superior has night out events set for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Twin Ports Outreach and the Four Corner Store in the...
Local non-profit helping teachers afford school supplies
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Soon both students and teachers will be heading back to the classrooms. With inflation, school supplies may seem more expensive than ever. But a local nonprofit in Duluth is working to help teachers gear up their classrooms this fall for free. Walking around the...
Police ticketing in Duluth schools shows racial disparities
DULUTH - When students returned to Denfeld High School last fall after more than a year learning outside its halls, the number of disruptive fights and dangerous assaults was unlike anything principal Tom Tusken had seen in nearly three decades working in schools. "We faced some extraordinary circumstances this fall,"...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Hwy 6 Remer traffic control change July 29
DULUTH, Minn. – Highway 6 in Remer construction will have a traffic control change starting on Friday, July 29. Westbound traffic traveling on Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street on a single lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Hwy 6/Park Avenue to Mill Street to Forestry Avenue before returning to Hwy 6/Hwy 200/Main Street. The signal systems previously in use will be removed.
Dozens of Duluth neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The first Tuesday in August is National Night Out. It’s an evening for bringing communities across the country together for fun and games. But there’s also a serious side to holding the event: neighborhoods letting criminals know they’re not welcome. Dozens...
Nurses express frustration with poor conditions amid contract negotiations.
DULUTH, MN -- Twin Ports nurses gathered outside St. Luke’s Tuesday to express their anger with current working conditions. “Like nowhere else I’ve been pushed past my breaking point. Short staffing is a constant challenge,” said Keandra Schumacher, an Essentia Nurse. Nurses from both Duluth hospitals attended...
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
Three Injuries In Duluth Hit And Run
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The driver of a vehicle that injured three people in an early Saturday hit and run has been arrested. Duluth Police say officers were called to the 500 block of East 4th Street at 12:15 a-m and found three people with various injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
