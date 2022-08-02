Bears Already Looking To Ship OT Teven Jenkins?

Premier League club Chelsea FC sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in a deal worth $15million. Signed, sealed, and official, Gabriel Slonina is now a Chelsea player on loan at Chicago Fire until the end of the 2022 season. The transfer is a package deal worth around $15million, a club-record transfer out for Chicago Fire. It’s undisclosed exactly how the deal is broken down, but I think it’s $10million plus add-ons of some sort. There were back and forth negotiations between the two clubs and the player/his agent since early January this year. However, uncertainty around Chelsea’s ownership and then the subsequent transition of ownership put a hold on the deal. Now official, per Chelsea’s press release, his Chelsea contract will run through June of 2028, by which point he could be one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.

