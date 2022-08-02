ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Already Looking To Ship OT Teven Jenkins?

By Josh Vanderhei
Chicago Sports Nation
Chicago Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'

The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins

The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best

In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
Ryan Pace’s final 2nd-round pick is on the Bears’ trade block

When Ryan Pace was relieved of his duties in January along with head coach Matt Nagy, it felt like a pretty major changing of the guard for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields would be afforded a fresh start, the roster could finally be rejuvenated with fresh talent from a fresh roster-building perspective, and maybe, just maybe, the Bears would break out of the mediocre cycle they’ve been stuck in for what feels like a generation.
Show me the Mooney

As the second week of Chicago Bears Training Camp gets underway, fans can expect more reports of Justin Fields dropping dimes to Darnell Mooney. Solid chemistry between a quarterback and his top wide receiver is key. As a play breaks down, it’s nice to have a go-to guy downfield who will get open. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp believed so strongly in their connection they began eating breakfast together as soon as Stafford arrived in LA. In Chicago, Fields and Mooney are building to be one of the top storylines of the upcoming NFL season.
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears: LT Teven Jenkins working with team's trainers

Teven Jenkins was not on the practice field for the sixth consecutive day, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shed light on his extended absence Wednesday. Eberflus said Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2021, is at Halas Hall and working out with team trainers because of an injury, contrary to reports of a standoff that could lead to a trade. NFL Network reported Monday that the Bears were fielding calls focused on trade offers for Jenkins.
Gabriel Slonina Completes Move to Chelsea FC

Premier League club Chelsea FC sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in a deal worth $15million. Signed, sealed, and official, Gabriel Slonina is now a Chelsea player on loan at Chicago Fire until the end of the 2022 season. The transfer is a package deal worth around $15million, a club-record transfer out for Chicago Fire. It’s undisclosed exactly how the deal is broken down, but I think it’s $10million plus add-ons of some sort. There were back and forth negotiations between the two clubs and the player/his agent since early January this year. However, uncertainty around Chelsea’s ownership and then the subsequent transition of ownership put a hold on the deal. Now official, per Chelsea’s press release, his Chelsea contract will run through June of 2028, by which point he could be one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
