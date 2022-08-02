Bears Already Looking To Ship OT Teven Jenkins?

chisportsnation.com
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Albert Breer on Bears LB Roquan Smith contract extension: 'They definitely got a ways to go'
The Chicago Bears have been without star linebacker Roquan Smith for the first two weeks of training camp as he remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Tthe bigger concern is the status of contract negotiations between Smith and the team. Smith is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and he’s gearing up for a big pay day.
Mitch Trubisky explains how former Bears coaches restricted him
Mitch Trubisky’s struggles are well-documented in Chicago. The former second-overall pick had a bumpy four seasons with the Bears, including a front-row seat to Matt Nagy. After a stop in Buffalo, where he got to learn from Josh Allen and Brian Daboll, Trubisky now finds himself competing for the starting quarterback job with the Steelers.
Report: Bears holding trade calls for Teven Jenkins
The Bears are interested in trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, according to Ian Rapoport. Jenkins has missed four straight practices at training camp with what head coach Matt Eberflus described that he is "working through something with the trainers" and added he is "day-to-day." However, via NBC Sports Chicago's David...
Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick
With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
NFL・
Ryan Pace’s final 2nd-round pick is on the Bears’ trade block
When Ryan Pace was relieved of his duties in January along with head coach Matt Nagy, it felt like a pretty major changing of the guard for the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields would be afforded a fresh start, the roster could finally be rejuvenated with fresh talent from a fresh roster-building perspective, and maybe, just maybe, the Bears would break out of the mediocre cycle they’ve been stuck in for what feels like a generation.
Show me the Mooney
As the second week of Chicago Bears Training Camp gets underway, fans can expect more reports of Justin Fields dropping dimes to Darnell Mooney. Solid chemistry between a quarterback and his top wide receiver is key. As a play breaks down, it’s nice to have a go-to guy downfield who will get open. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp believed so strongly in their connection they began eating breakfast together as soon as Stafford arrived in LA. In Chicago, Fields and Mooney are building to be one of the top storylines of the upcoming NFL season.
247Sports
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Yardbarker
Bears: LT Teven Jenkins working with team's trainers
Teven Jenkins was not on the practice field for the sixth consecutive day, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shed light on his extended absence Wednesday. Eberflus said Jenkins, a second-round pick in 2021, is at Halas Hall and working out with team trainers because of an injury, contrary to reports of a standoff that could lead to a trade. NFL Network reported Monday that the Bears were fielding calls focused on trade offers for Jenkins.
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
O-Line Watch: Bears debut new look at offensive tackle
The Chicago Bears continue to experiment with different combinations along the offensive line in training camp. For the most part, things had appeared settled over the last few practices. With Lucas Patrick sidelined indefinitely with a right hand injury, Sam Mustipher has moved from right guard to center in his...
Yardbarker
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
hotnewhiphop.com
DeMar DeRozan Signs Lucrative Kobe Bryant Nike Deal
DeMar DeRozan had himself an incredible season with the Chicago Bulls last year. After being counted out with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan was able to show fans that he is still an amazing offensive talent with the heart to match. Before Lonzo Ball's injury, DeRozan was able to help turn the Bulls into a top team in the Eastern Conference, and there is no doubt he is eager to match that success heading into next season.
Eagles activate TE Richard Rodgers from the PUP list
The Eagles got a familiar name back in the lineup on Wednesday, as veteran tight end Richard Rodgers was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Rodgers had been on the PUP list with Tyree Jackson, rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2021 season finale. With Rodgers back, Philadelphia has seven tight ends on the roster.
Yardbarker
Eddy Curry Shares The Wildest Stories That Happened In The Chicago Bulls' Locker Room: "I Remember One Time, Tyson And Gill Got Into It. Gill Knew Mixed Martial Arts."
Eddy Curry was supposed to be one of the NBA's biggest stars, but his career never ended up being the glittering success people hoped. After an alleged congenital heart condition slowed his ascendancy in the league, the star had issues with health and weight before his NBA career ended in 2012 with the Dallas Mavericks.
Yardbarker
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
ESPN
'CeeDee is that dude': Cowboys counting on Lamb to help carry offense
OXNARD, Calif. -- CeeDee Lamb's importance to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 was never more apparent than after the third practice of training camp. It was not what he did on the field. It’s what he did not do. Lamb did not take any snaps in team drills. He...
Gabriel Slonina Completes Move to Chelsea FC
Premier League club Chelsea FC sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in a deal worth $15million. Signed, sealed, and official, Gabriel Slonina is now a Chelsea player on loan at Chicago Fire until the end of the 2022 season. The transfer is a package deal worth around $15million, a club-record transfer out for Chicago Fire. It’s undisclosed exactly how the deal is broken down, but I think it’s $10million plus add-ons of some sort. There were back and forth negotiations between the two clubs and the player/his agent since early January this year. However, uncertainty around Chelsea’s ownership and then the subsequent transition of ownership put a hold on the deal. Now official, per Chelsea’s press release, his Chelsea contract will run through June of 2028, by which point he could be one of the world’s elite goalkeepers.
Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field
With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
