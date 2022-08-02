Envisioning a cleaner Duwamish River in South Park

It’s been 40 years since the legendary Squire Shop hydroplane skimmed the waters of Lake Washington. Many thought the boat was gone forever. It might have been if not for local racing fan Gary Laws. When he located the boat, it was in sad shape. But years of elbow grease restored the once proud hydro to the gleaming race boat of old. And when the Squire Shop recently returned to the water, the familiar roar of its piston engine followed by laps on Lake Washington brought joy to the team that labored so hard to restore it. Producer Randy Eng chronicles the return of the Squire Shop.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO