Envisioning a cleaner Duwamish River in South Park

My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
KUOW
Seattle will no longer require hazard pay for grocery workers
Seattle’s temporary hazard pay for grocery workers will soon end. The city council voted 5-2 Tuesday to end that despite pleas from workers. In February last year, the city council implemented an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay to compensate essential grocery workers for keeping stores open during the Covid emergency.
KUOW
Seattle City Council names its first Indigenous Advisory Council
Nine Indigenous Seattle residents will serve on the city's first Indigenous Advisory Council. On Tuesday, the City Council unanimously approved the nominees, who will advise city officials on issues and policies that directly affect Indigenous peoples. The new council includes an Indigenous youth, an elder and representatives of some tribes...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
seattlechannel.org
CityStream: The Squire Shop Rides Again!
It’s been 40 years since the legendary Squire Shop hydroplane skimmed the waters of Lake Washington. Many thought the boat was gone forever. It might have been if not for local racing fan Gary Laws. When he located the boat, it was in sad shape. But years of elbow grease restored the once proud hydro to the gleaming race boat of old. And when the Squire Shop recently returned to the water, the familiar roar of its piston engine followed by laps on Lake Washington brought joy to the team that labored so hard to restore it. Producer Randy Eng chronicles the return of the Squire Shop.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
fox40jackson.com
Seattle business owners furious, ‘desperate’ over homeless crisis, slam ‘musical chairs’ policy
Seattle business owners are furious over the city’s homeless population, slamming politicians for playing “musical chairs” with encampments as it cripples the community’s safety and livelihood. Business owner Matthew Humphrey joined “Fox & Friends First” to discuss how the trend has impacted his ability to do...
q13fox.com
Volunteers prove critical in the fight against invasive green crabs
KINGSTON, Wash. - To understand how serious Washington’s invasion of European green crab is, look no further than the amount of money the legislature earmarked for 2022: $8.6 million. The money followed Gov. Jay Inslee’s mid-January emergency proclamation, but researchers say the frontline relies on more than money –...
downtownbellevue.com
Construction to Take 3+ Years for Kemper’s 1.8M Sq Ft Project
In April 2021, we reported that Kemper Development Company had submitted plans to the City of Bellevue for a mixed-use development at The Bellevue Collection. “The Bellevue is planned to be 1.8 million square feet of space. The development is planned to feature 234 luxury residential units, hotel with...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1,000 in southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
KUOW
UW expert says the housing market is the key factor causing homelessness
Why does King County have a larger number of people living homeless than nearly everywhere else in the U.S.? The answer lies with housing market conditions, according to Homelessness is a Housing Problem, a new book by Gregg Colburn and Clayton Page Aldern. Colburn is an assistant professor of real...
Kayaker completes journey from Alaska to Seattle as part of documentary project
SEATTLE — Jack Hampton might look like just another kayaker who showed up on the docks in Lake Union, but he’s been paddling since April. Hampton is the founder of Paddling the Margins project. The project had Hampton kayak 1,200 miles from Ketchikan, Alaska to Seattle in an effort to document the people and places he encountered.
kafe.com
Captain of ferry that crashed into a West Seattle dock resigns
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Seattle Times reports the captain stepped down on Monday, August 1. The ferry service says the captain tested negative for drugs or alcohol after the incident on July 28. The Cathlamet was left with millions of dollars in damage, but no one was injured in the crash.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma’s El Borracho Makes Its Post-Pandemic Return
Plant-based Mexican-inspired restaurant El Borracho, with its flagship location in Pike Place Market, recently reopened its Tacoma location. Owner Kittie Davidovich first opened El Borracho at Pike Place in 2012 with Ballard and Tacoma locations popping up shortly after. And the Tacoma location opened in 2017. COVID-19 proved challenging for...
Blue Angels set to take flight in Seattle
SEATTLE — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. The Blue Angels, which are a part of the U.S. Navy, will be practicing on Thursday before the Boeing Seafair Air Show officially kicks off on Friday at 11:15 a.m. KIRO...
