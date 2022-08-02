Clear & Fairly Seasonable Tonight -Bill Graul

www.news8000.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Mild & Muggy with Chance of Storms Overnight for Some -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 78F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 89F…. Very mild and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s for most. In fact, the low will likely only dip into the upper 70s in the La Crosse area. A warm front lifting northeast could spark some showers and storms tonight, with the best chances north and east. A cold front will then approach from the northwest and could also spark storms overnight and into part of Wednesday.
news8000.com
3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
news8000.com
Tracey Johnson
Tracey A. Johnson, 65, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born November 16, 1956, in La Crosse to Michael and Donna (Jones) Mitley. On December 5, 1992, she married the love of her life, Carl Johnson. The two of them had...
news8000.com
Ruth Rebhan
Ruth A. Rebhan, 101, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Eagle Crest South. A memorial service will be at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, La Crosse. A complete obituary with service dates and times is pending at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in La Crosse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Sparta hoping for bounce-back season in 2022
More than 90 Spartans were on the field for practice Wednesday morning as the Sparta High School football team prepares to bounce back after a 3-6 campaign in 2021. The team finished 7th in the Mississippi Valley Conference last season. With just a couple of practices under their belt so...
news8000.com
Legion Baseball: Prairie Du Chien hangs on against FDL Springs, advances to play Viroqua in state tourney
Prairie Du Chien was clinging to a one-run lead in the 7th inning on Monday afternoon, but a perfect throw home by PDC’s Jon Nicholson nailed the tying run trying to score from third, ending a thrilling game at the Park Bowl in Viroqua. Prairie Du Chien will take...
news8000.com
Verna Rossow
Verna R. Rossow, 102, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at Eagle Crest South on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on October 27, 1919, in La Crescent, MN, to John and Lydia (Mades) Walters. Verna married Gustav R. Rossow on September 24, 1938, in La Crescent. Before retiring,...
news8000.com
Edna Larson
Edna Mae Larson, 91, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at her home on July 27, 2022. Edna was born on June 5, 1931, to Walter and Esther Larson. Edna was baptized on September 6, 1931, in Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. Edna married the love of her life, Rev. Walter O. Larson on May 18, 1966. Edna loved to tell the story of never having to change her name, as her father and husband had the same name. Edna always had a story to tell and was so passionate in everything she did. Many hours could be spent talking with Edna, as she had an ear to lend and a smile (and a cup of coffee) to share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news8000.com
Allen ‘Bud’ Fitting
Allen L. “Bud” Fitting, 90, of Houston, MN, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Bud was born on April 7, 1932, in Money Creek, MN, to George and Myrtle (Corey) Fitting. He attended Money Creek School through the eighth grade and was a 1950 graduate of Houston High School. Bud served as a cook in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1952 to 1954. On February 19, 1955, Bud was united in marriage with Janice Knutson at Money Creek United Methodist Church, where Bud was a lifetime member. He farmed with his wife and brothers for several years. He drove school bus for Money Creek School and Houston School for 27 years. Bud and his brothers, Ralph and Rolland, started Money Creek Campground in 1962. He operated the campground for 49 years. Bud and Janice have been caretakers at Valley View Manor Apartments in Houston since 1980.
news8000.com
Joyce Ruetten
Joyce Elaine Ruetten, 91, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Brookdale Villas in La Crosse. She was born January 29, 1931, in Sauk County, WI to Bernard and Rhoda (Murray) Miller. She married Robert J. Ruetten Sr. on September 25, 1948, in Wonewoc, WI. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2009.
news8000.com
Doris Rood
Doris Mae Rood was born to Lillian and Harris Hammersberg on May 15, 1927, in Milwaukee. She had one older sister, Shirley, who welcomed her into the family. Her family moved to La Crosse, where she graduated from Logan High School in 1945. While still in high school, she met Clair when he “accidentally” kept throwing his football into her backyard and jumping the fence to retrieve it. Doris and Clair were married January 26, 1950. They moved to Superior, WI, where they welcomed their first son into the family. Later the family of three would move to Mosinee, WI.
news8000.com
Larry ‘Toby’ Trulson
Larry “Toby” Wayne Trulson, 82, passed away July 21, 2022, at his home with his wife, Susan, by his side. Larry was born at home on November 24, 1939 in Houston, MN, to Lawrence and Fern (Engelhart) Trulson. He graduated from Houston High School in 1957. He was united in marriage to Susan C. Stockers on August 17, 1974, at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Stone Church in Houston. Larry fought for over 4.5 years with cancer and, with much courage, tried to make it to his 48th wedding anniversary. Larry was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Heather Lynn and Kimberly Ann. In addition to being a loving and very hard working husband and father, he was a very loved and proud grandfather of seven.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news8000.com
Spoiling the ballot: Absentee voters still can change their minds for the August primaries
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — After two major Democratic candidates have dropped out of the U.S. Senate primary race, officials say early voters have time to change their vote. If the ballot has already been cast for the Aug. 9 primary, voters can request municipal clerks to “spoil” their ballot.
news8000.com
Legion Baseball: Viroqua rallies late for 9-8 win over Denmark in state tourney
The Viroqua 138ers needed two comebacks on Monday night against Denmark. First, the host team rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game at 4-4. After Denmark put up a four spot in the top of the 8th inning, Viroqua answered with five runs of their own, capped off by a game-winner from Tyler Quackenbush, giving the 138ers a 9-8 victory.
news8000.com
William ‘Bill’ Colclough Jr.
William “Bill” George Colclough Jr., 90, of Winona and La Crosse died on July 20, 2022, at Riverside Transitional Care. Bill was born in Newark, NJ, on August 12, 1931, the only child of William and Louise (Becht) Colclough Sr. Bill graduated from Benards High School in 1949 and earned a B.S. degree in chemistry in 1953 from Lehigh University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
news8000.com
Legion Baseball: Viroqua wins back-to-back legion state titles with win over P-D-C
The Viroqua 138ers entered Tuesday needing just one win over Prairie du Chien to be crowned back-to-back Legion State Champions. PDC would need to win twice if they wanted to win it all. In the second inning of game 1, Griffin Olson and Camden Oliver both homered and Viroqua put...
news8000.com
Wisconsin administers over 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DHS says
MADISON (WKBT) — Health officials have administered more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin, according to the DHS. DHS made that announcement Monday along with Gov. Tony Evers, saying that now 60% of Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccine series with another 35% receiving a booster.
news8000.com
Janet ‘Janice’ Ferguson / McCann
Janet “Janice” J. (Fillner) Ferguson/McCann passed away on July 29, 2022. Our beautiful mother was born October 21, 1929, to Arthur and Grace (Webb) Fillner and attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and Aquinas High School. She married Donald Ferguson on November 15, 1947, and they had five children, daughters Debra (Gary) Heyroth, Christine (Joseph) Bolwahn, Cindy (Rick) Wall and Laura (Scott) Rustad and son, Steven Ferguson; 10 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. After Don’s passing in 1982, she married Jerome McCann on June 23, 1984, and gained five more children, Michael (Donna) McCann, Bill McCann, Paul (Kim) McCann, Linda (Jeff) Pischke and Jim (Joanne) McCann; 11 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
news8000.com
Two men jailed in alleged burglary attempt, barricading, in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — Two Wisconsin men are in the Jackson County Jail in connection with a burglary attempt in which the suspects also barricaded themselves in the business. Jailed on burglary allegations are 27-year-old Jacob A. Ruetten of Elroy and 36-year-old Joseph B. Hodge of Wonewoc,...
Comments / 0