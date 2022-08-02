Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man

hudsonvalleycountry.com
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 years
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the Country
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Connecticut
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York State
News 12
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
SO: Hudson Valley, NY Man Ran ‘Narcotics Supermarket’ Out of Senior Home
A Hudson Valley man is accused of "running a narcotics supermarket out of his apartment" in a senior housing development in the region. On Monday, August 1, 2022, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and officers from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the John Crawford Senior Housing complex located at 33 Liberty Street in the Village of Monticello.
Missing Local Woman Found Dead Following Taconic Parkway Crash In East Fishkill
A Hudson Valley woman who was reported missing by her family was located off the Taconic State Park in a small body of water, the victim of a car crash. On Monday, Aug. 1, Katherine M. Garcia was reported missing to the state police by her family, said Trooper AJ Hicks.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)
NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
Cleanup underway after gas main struck in Mohegan Lake
News 12 was told a contractor hit a gas line in the parking lot of Sunmark Credit Union.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Dutchess County motorcyclist killed in Copake crash
Police say Michael Manetta, of Red Hook, was killed at the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in Copake on Sunday.
Missing Yonkers woman found
Yonkers police tell News 12 that 62-year-old Clara Nunez has been located and is safe.
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
13-Year-Old Caught Carrying Loaded Handgun In Port Jervis, Police Say
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly walking down a street with a handgun in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Orange County on Saturday, July 30 in the city of Port Jervis. The teen was apprehended after officers responded to a report of a teenager dressed...
Town Of Newburgh Police Issue Alert About Wanted Man
Police issued an alert about a 35-year-old man who is wanted after failing to show up to court appearances in the Hudson Valley. Michael Scialabba was arrested in April and May for petit larceny but failed to show up to any court appearances, according to an alert from the Town of Newburgh Police Department on Wednesday, July 20.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Newburgh Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. The crash took place in Orange County in Newburgh on Saturday, July 30 at the intersection of South Street and Pierces Road. When officers arrived on the scene they found the 32-year-old Newburgh man unconscious and unresponsive, said the...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
13-year-old among cluster of illegal firearms arrests in Orange County
Officials announced five people were arrested on gun charges within six days this week in Newburgh, Wallkill and Port Jervis.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area
Five stolen cars and multiple vehicle break-ins in the Rhinebeck and Clinton area. Clinton, New York – August 2, 2022, the State Police in Troop K are once again reminding members of the community to secure their vehicles and property. Three vehicles were stolen in the town of Clinton and two vehicles stolen in the town of Rhinebeck this past weekend. Additionally in Rhinebeck over 15 vehicle break-ins were reported to the State Police.
