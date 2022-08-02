Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death

www.brproud.com
Paul Edwards
2d ago
poor guy didn't deserve that he never bothered anyone.. just no respect for human life or elders anymore
Reply
7
Osirus I am
2d ago
it was easy to beat the old man now let's see how well you fight..
Reply(1)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Suspect charged with murder months after 2 people were stabbed to death in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY - Investigators believe a man was stabbed to death after a woman, who was later killed, showed up at his front door looking for help. On March 27, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Kevin Craig, 58, was booked on charges of home invasion and domestic abuse battery.
brproud.com
Suspect in Brusly stabbing deaths indicted on second-degree murder charges
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing two people in March was recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges. The sheriff’s office said Kevin L. Craig was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder on Friday, July 29.
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
wbrz.com
Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property. According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
brproud.com
Suspect accused of vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartment complex wanted by APSO
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are attempting to identify a male suspect connected to several vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle burglaries took place at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville. Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO anonymously...
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month.
Police investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a shooting that happened overnight. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, not far from N. Foster Drive, on Wednesday, August 3. Police say the victim received gunshot injuries to the hand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Seeking Information Regarding Fatal Hit-and-Run Investigation. On August 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that BRPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking information regarding a hit and run fatality that occurred on August 1, 2022, in the 4600 block of North Street around 10:10 a.m. According to...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for woman who stole multiple TVs from Ascension Parish Walmart
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are looking for a woman who allegedly stole multiple TVs from an Ascension Parish Walmart. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman packed the TVs in her white Infiniti SUV without paying and drove away from the grocery store. Anyone with information on the woman's identity...
theadvocate.com
27-year-old arrested in beating death of 60-year-old, BRPD says
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in the beating death last month of a 60-year old man on Plank Road, Baton Rouge Police said. Desmond Orange is accused of beating Albert Gibson on July 8 at 5151 Plank Road. Gibson died in the hospital of his injuries weeks later. Orange...
wbrz.com
Man abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash; police looking for hit-and-run driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a man who was driving a stolen truck when he got into a crash that killed a woman Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the unidentified man jumped out of the truck and ran after he collided with the SUV on N Street, just west of N Foster Drive, around 10 a.m. Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Airline Highway, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Airline Highway Tuesday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the area of 9900 Airline Highway around 10:30 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
theadvocate.com
6-year-old, woman injured in shooting at Baton Rouge home, police say
A woman and child were injured in a Monday night shooting at a home in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge police said. A 6-year-old and a 44-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an unidentified man began shooting at a house in the 4000 block of Sherwood Street, police said.
No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father
An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.
wbrz.com
Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
theadvocate.com
Broussard man shot and killed in his house; 69-year-old arrested
A Broussard man was shot and killed in his house Sunday night, police said in a news release. At approximately 10 p.m. deputies with the Broussard Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a residence where they found a person deceased from a single fatal gunshot wound.
theadvocate.com
One killed, two injured in Bradley St. triple shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
One person was killed and two others injured in a triple-shooting on Bradley Street late Sunday, Baton Rouge Police said. Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 4700 block of Bradley Street, a residential area several blocks east of Plank Road. Albert Hawkins,...
wbrz.com
'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
Comments / 5