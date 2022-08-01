ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

11 health systems win supply chain excellence award

The Emergency Care Research Institute honored 11 health systems with the Supply Chain Excellence Award on Aug. 3. None of 2022's winners were on last year's list. To win, health systems and hospitals must "demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment and strategic development," according to ECRI. Other factors included health systems' 2021 decisions on capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts and reagents.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world

While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Primary care providers need more than 26 hours a day to follow national care guidelines, study estimates

Primary care providers don't have nearly enough time to provide guideline-recommended preventive, chronic disease and acute care, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers at the University of Chicago, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London. Their findings, published July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, showed providing recommended care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients. Researchers estimated it would take 14.1 hours per day to provide recommended preventive care, 7.2 hours per day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours a day for acute care, and 3.2 hours per day for administrative work.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Cardinal Health#Plan B#Forecasting#Supply Chains#Becker S Hospital Review#Cpfr
beckershospitalreview.com

The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid

With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?

It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
ELECTRONICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical billing outsourcing market projected to see massive growth

Medical billing outsourcing market revenues were estimated at $11.1 billion in 2021, and they are expected to grow 16 percent from 2022-2032, according to an Aug. 4 report from Digital Journal. The COVID-19 pandemic was a pivotal contributor to the growth in the medical billing outsourcing industry. Furthermore, the report...
MARKETS
beckershospitalreview.com

Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says

Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
beckershospitalreview.com

The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data

Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Building a Financial Safety Net: Implementing Safeguards to Achieve and Sustain Revenue Integrity

Hospitals’ median operating margins in February were down 27% year-over-year while expenses per adjusted discharge were up 31% for that same period. Facing substantial financial and operational pressures even without the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many hospitals struggling financially. Based on these challenges, ParaRev: A CorroHealth Company discusses how...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 100 companies in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report

Technology is an increasingly important part of healthcare. Market researcher Healthcare Technology Report on Aug. 3 released its list of the top 100 healthcare tech companies of 2022. The companies specialize in such areas as cloud-based data analytics, supply chain automation and genomics:. 1. Novartis. Category: Biotech. 2. Stryker. Category:...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research

Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022. The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance. Here is what the market researcher...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care

Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1. Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation...
OAKLAND, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay

There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
TRAVEL
beckershospitalreview.com

TidalHealth using AI to reduce physician burnout

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Regard to reduce clinician burnout within its ranks. The health system is integrating Regard's algorithm software into its EHR to scan patient records for missed diagnoses among approximately 50 common medical conditions. "Providers need to focus on the patient and not...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs

Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Montana health system to eliminate 53 jobs

Bozeman (Mont.) Health will eliminate 28 leadership and leadership support jobs, as well as 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system said COVID-19 impacts, financial uncertainty and ongoing labor shortages all led to a reduction in staff. "In order to sustain the mission of our health system...
BOZEMAN, MT
beckershospitalreview.com

Apps, bots & beyond: A conversation with Kaiser Permanente IT chief Diane Comer

Kaiser Permanente has long been known as one of the leading health systems for IT and digital innovation. So Diane Comer was excited to take over as the Oakland, Calif.-based provider and health plan's executive vice president and chief information and technology officer in April 2021, having been with the organization since 2007.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy