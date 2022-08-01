Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
11 health systems win supply chain excellence award
The Emergency Care Research Institute honored 11 health systems with the Supply Chain Excellence Award on Aug. 3. None of 2022's winners were on last year's list. To win, health systems and hospitals must "demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment and strategic development," according to ECRI. Other factors included health systems' 2021 decisions on capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts and reagents.
Strengthening the healthcare supply chain in a post-pandemic world
While drug shortages have been a challenge in the U.S. for years, the impact of the pandemic on the entire healthcare supply chain was unprecedented as were resulting effects on patients and caregivers. During a July Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored by Fresenius Kabi USA, healthcare leaders discussed how stakeholders...
The value of 'organizational intelligence': How 2 health systems are keeping experienced workers engaged
Hospitals and health systems nationwide are experiencing increased workforce challenges and staffing shortages, making it more crucial than ever that they engage with experienced employees and ensure they are content in their job. This can be a difficult task given that many workers, both newer and experienced, are leaving their...
Primary care providers need more than 26 hours a day to follow national care guidelines, study estimates
Primary care providers don't have nearly enough time to provide guideline-recommended preventive, chronic disease and acute care, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers at the University of Chicago, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London. Their findings, published July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, showed providing recommended care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients. Researchers estimated it would take 14.1 hours per day to provide recommended preventive care, 7.2 hours per day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours a day for acute care, and 3.2 hours per day for administrative work.
The top 4 factors for retaining nurses, according to Incredible Health CEO Dr. Iman Abuzeid
With an estimated 130,000 new cases reported each day and ongoing staff shortages across the country, the highly transmissible BA.5 variant of the coronavirus, a subvariant of omicron, poses a threat to recruiting and retaining nurses. Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, an organization that matches nurses with available hospitals and health systems positions, weighed in on this issue with Becker's and has solutions for how hospitals can best tackle further nursing shortages.
Drones carrying medical supplies: Fad or future of healthcare?
It's time to look up — literally — when it comes to how medical supplies and medications are transported, according to hospital and healthcare leaders using drone delivery. The medical supply chain has battled numerous disruptions over the last few months, from the IV saline shortage to the...
Medical billing outsourcing market projected to see massive growth
Medical billing outsourcing market revenues were estimated at $11.1 billion in 2021, and they are expected to grow 16 percent from 2022-2032, according to an Aug. 4 report from Digital Journal. The COVID-19 pandemic was a pivotal contributor to the growth in the medical billing outsourcing industry. Furthermore, the report...
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says
Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
The reporting practice that could lead to unreliable patient safety data
Some hospitals may classify admissions in a way that exempts them from elective-based patient safety indicator scores, or PSIs, leading to less reliable patient safety data, according to a study published in the August issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. Hospitals classify admissions as elective...
Building a Financial Safety Net: Implementing Safeguards to Achieve and Sustain Revenue Integrity
Hospitals’ median operating margins in February were down 27% year-over-year while expenses per adjusted discharge were up 31% for that same period. Facing substantial financial and operational pressures even without the COVID-19 pandemic, has left many hospitals struggling financially. Based on these challenges, ParaRev: A CorroHealth Company discusses how...
Top 100 companies in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report
Technology is an increasingly important part of healthcare. Market researcher Healthcare Technology Report on Aug. 3 released its list of the top 100 healthcare tech companies of 2022. The companies specialize in such areas as cloud-based data analytics, supply chain automation and genomics:. 1. Novartis. Category: Biotech. 2. Stryker. Category:...
Hospitals that see the most Black patients are paid less than other hospitals, report finds
How American hospitals are paid for care is structurally designed to reimburse less for care provided to Black patients, according to a new study from physician researchers at UCLA, Princeton, Johns Hopkins and Harvard. The study, released Aug. 3 and shared with Becker's, used Medicare and American Hospital Association data...
Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research
Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022. The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance. Here is what the market researcher...
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Kaiser Permanente, is using digital innovation to 'spearhead' patient care
Prat Vemana, chief digital officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said digital adoption was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the health system an advantage to use its innovation to serve patients beyond their greatest times of need, VentureBeat reported Aug. 1. Three ways Kaiser Permanente is using digital innovation...
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since July 12:. 1. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System. 2. Daniel Morash was named senior vice president of finance and CFO of Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital. 3. Edward Clayton was named...
Forecast mixed for travel nurse pay
There are differing views as to the future of wages and contracts for traveling nurses among healthcare executives, MedPage Today reported Aug. 4. The pandemic intensified hospitals' reliance on travel nurses and highlighted the gap between full-time workers' pay and lucrative temporary contracts. Now, some organizations have started to reduce their travel nurse budget and reliance on these workers.
TidalHealth using AI to reduce physician burnout
Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth is collaborating with artificial intelligence company Regard to reduce clinician burnout within its ranks. The health system is integrating Regard's algorithm software into its EHR to scan patient records for missed diagnoses among approximately 50 common medical conditions. "Providers need to focus on the patient and not...
Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs
Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
Montana health system to eliminate 53 jobs
Bozeman (Mont.) Health will eliminate 28 leadership and leadership support jobs, as well as 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system said COVID-19 impacts, financial uncertainty and ongoing labor shortages all led to a reduction in staff. "In order to sustain the mission of our health system...
Apps, bots & beyond: A conversation with Kaiser Permanente IT chief Diane Comer
Kaiser Permanente has long been known as one of the leading health systems for IT and digital innovation. So Diane Comer was excited to take over as the Oakland, Calif.-based provider and health plan's executive vice president and chief information and technology officer in April 2021, having been with the organization since 2007.
