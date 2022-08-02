Viewer question: why can't retired NC teachers return to the classroom during the teacher shortage?

www.wfmynews2.com
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
A new school year is near, and along with it comes the 25th anniversary of North Carolina charter schools. State of play: Charter schools — publicly funded schools that are independently run — continue to expand across the state, with 207 charter schools statewide heading into the upcoming school year. Mecklenburg County has 34. Traditional public […] The post Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
North Carolina racetrack shut down by Cooper's COVID-19 order will have its challenge heard in court
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina racetrack shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic will have its day in court. A panel with the North Carolina Court of Appeals this week greenlighted a lawsuit challenging the Cooper administration's authority to close down an Alamance County racetrack during the pandemic.
Governor's School Supply Drive, supporting students, teachers, public schools across NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor's School Supply Drive and encouraged people to donate supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. Teachers spend over $500 of their own money to get supplies for their classrooms. "While you're out shopping, consider...
How N.C. community colleges are working to keep students in college
Over 40% of fall 2020 community college first-year students did not return to college their second year, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC). It’s a widespread phenomenon affecting all of higher education in the U.S., and the pandemic has only made it worse. The percentage...
Young NC students are now ahead of the nation in reading proficiency after pandemic
The state’s kindergarten and first-grade students went from scoring below the national average in reading to surpassing it by the end of last school year.
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
Putting the Green in Greensboro: NC A&T receives millions for green energy program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United States Department of Commerce is investing 23.7 million dollars to expand it's clean energy workforce training. The money is being used from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant and it is going to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The program...
North Carolina dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
A North Carolina dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud for filing a false tax return for her dental practice. Santa Maria McKibbins, DDS, operated McKibbins Family Dentistry in Durham, N.C., according to an Aug. 1 news release from the Justice Department. An investigation revealed that Dr. McKibbins withheld information from a tax preparer regarding income and personal use of funds related to her business. A review of her expenditures found that her income exceeded what was reported to the IRS and that she used insurance and copayment checks to make payments on multiple cars and her home.
North Carolina's state pension fund has lost 7% of its value in the current fiscal year
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's state pension plan has lost 7% in the current fiscal year, an increase from the 3.5% loss through the first quarter, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Tuesday. "Being down 7% in the fiscal year is a tribute to the fact that we have...
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
Court: Top NC health official can be sued for COVID shutdown
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services is not immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Health...
Wake Forest beer, wine seller pleads guilty to embezzlement
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest wine and beer store owner has plead guilty to several felony tax charges. The North Carolina Department of Revenue says Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, was president of Wine & Beer 101, Inc.. Between Jan. 1, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2018, NCDOR...
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
NC gives out a record $105 million in unclaimed cash, but there's more! Find your cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Legend has it, At the end of every rainbow, is a pot of gold. I don't know if that's true, but I know there's a lot of money owed to folks in the Triad. “It may not be $100,000 in your name, it may be $200 or $300 or $400. It's just stunning what your viewers will find when they go to NCcash.com and look at their name,” said NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell.
Race for open North Carolina US Senate seat intensifies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With just 99 days before the Nov. 8 general election, the race for US senator from North Carolina is still very much up in the air. With both parties vying for control of the Senate, every close race gains even more attention. Weeks ago, the race...
'Living ghosts': A lesson in history from the Tuscarora tribe
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — Today, North Carolina has the largest Native American population east of the Mississippi River, and centuries ago, the tribe that dominated what is now considered North Carolina was the Tuscarora Nation. What You Need To Know. The Tuscarora tribe used to control the majority of...
