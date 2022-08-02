Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death

UPDATED : TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m.

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday.

The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead.

Police believe no weapons were involved in the incident. They also said they have obtained some footage of the incident.

During the course of the altercation, the 16-year-old victim suffered injuries that led to his death, police said in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.

The Lindon Police Department will be holding a press conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday for those requesting further information.

ORIGINAL STORY: Investigation begins into death of Lindon 16-year-old

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department has announced that they are now investigating the death of a 16-year-old.

Police said in a press release that an incident happened in the early morning hours between 2 and 2:30 a.m. on Monday near the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead that “resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.”

Police say that based on information obtained surrounding the death of the teen, they do not believe the public is in any danger.

The identity of the victim will not be released, police say.

If anyone has information related to this incident, contact the Lindon Police Department at 801-769-8600.

No other details have been released.

