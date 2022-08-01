Michigan Court Blocks Enforcement Of 1931 Abortion Ban By County Prosecutors

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Alex Jones lawyer could face legal consequences for phone records release
(Reuters) - The lawyer defending conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a Texas trial drew his own national headlines this week for accidentally handing over highly-sensitive data to his adversaries, opening him up to potential legal consequences.
International Business Times
U.S. Charges Four Kentucky Police Officers In Breonna Taylor Killing
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the botched 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was in her home, in a case that sparked nationwide protests. The charges represented the Justice Department's latest effort to crack...
International Business Times
U.S. Lawmaker Walorski, Two Staffers Die In Indiana Car Crash
U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said. Walorski, 58, a Republican who represented Indiana's 2nd congressional district in the U.S....
International Business Times
Tyson Foods Ignoring Subpoena For Meat Price Gouging Probe, NY Attorney General Says
Tyson Foods Inc, one of the largest U.S. meat producers, is refusing to comply with a subpoena for a civil probe into possible price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic, New York's attorney general said on Wednesday. Letitia James, the attorney general, asked a state judge in Manhattan to require Tyson...
Governor Diverts COVID Relief Funds to Grant Every Teacher $125 For Supplies
Georgia teachers will soon be heading back to their classrooms with some extra cash for supplies. Gov. Brian Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County Friday to announce a $125 grant using his office’s share of COVID-19 federal relief funds for full-time public school teachers and staff members who provide instructional and supportive services […]
International Business Times
Sandy Hook Parents Seek To Stop InfoWars Bankruptcy Payments To Alex Jones
Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre urged a U.S. bankruptcy judge on Wednesday not to allow the parent company of far-right website InfoWars to send any money to its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, or his companies until they have an opportunity to get to the bottom of InfoWars' finances.
International Business Times
Biden To Nominate Former Florida Mayor To Serve On U.S. Safety Board -official
President Joe Biden plans to nominate the former mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the independent federal agency charged with investigating all civil aviation accidents and many other transportation mishaps, a White House official told Reuters. Alvin Brown, who was the first-ever African...
