Day 3 Texans training camp observations from Landry Locker

(SportsRadio 610) - Finally, real football is here.

Texans players put on pads for the first time this training camp Monday morning and the entire SportsRadio 610 staff was there to take it in.

These are some observations from our third day a camp.

1. As previously mentioned, the pads were on and there were referees on the field for the first time, one of the heavenly annual sites of football season.

2. The biggest miss from Davis Mills in early red zone practice without a defense was when he sailed one over the head of Brandin Cooks on a post. The big play in the middle of the field has been missed by Mills early in camp.

3. Quote Of The Day: “It’s a good day because we got them mother f’n pads on.” - Safety Terrence Brooks walking down the sidelines 30 minutes into practice.

4. Chad Beebe, aka SOD (Son Of Don), had a really good day, including an impressive catch on a back shoulder fade from Kyle Allen.

5. I offered to be John McClain’s water boy aka water bitch this camp, but have I been a good one? Early indications are no, but I’ll ask The General tomorrow during his weekly visit LIVE from camp.

6. Punter Cam Johnston was booking the ball off his leg, which could be a positive if the offense struggles.

7. Another practice, another day of Pharaoh Brown sticking out. Might be one of the best practice players I’ve watched in recent history.

8. The blocking by the tight ends (minus Brown) was rough for a large portion of team drills. Antony Auclair, the best blocking TE on the team, is out and the blocking at that position appears to need work.

9. Mills saw the field well today and the ball was out earlier. He looked off the defender and connected with Connor Weddington on a long toss in which he looked off the defense to the left and threw a dart to the right.

10. Kyle Allen had a good day and throws a pretty long ball along the sidelines. Jalen Camp made a nice catch over a defender on a perfectly-placed Allen long ball.

11. Rookie linebacker Christian Harris forced a Brevin Jordan fumble in the red zone. I’m telling you, we know this kid can run, but he can also hit.

12. Kenyon Green, the Texans No. 15 overall pick, remains with the second team and had some good reps, but also had some really bad ones.

Mills appears comfortable and confident.