Multiple callers report seeing gunman firing from vehicle on Johns Island: Charleston PD

live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
counton2.com
NCPD: Two arrested for June 22 homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Wednesday arrested two men in connection to a June 22 homicide. The arrests stem from a shooting that happened on McKnight Drive around 1:18 a.m. Officers found two gunshot victims, one of whom died on scene. NCPD...
live5news.com
Police searching for man wanted for pointing gun
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man accused of brandishing a weapon during an incident in downtown Charleston. Theodore Deangelo Benjamin, 39, is wanted for a charge of pointing a firearm at a person, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen. Benjamin is 6-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 170...
live5news.com
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
The Post and Courier
Two men arrested in teen's shooting at North Charleston apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two men have been arrested in a teen boy's fatal shooting earlier this year at an apartment complex. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, and Antonio Odom, 24, were booked Aug. 3 into the Charleston County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense. The men...
iheart.com
Charleston Police investigate reports of shots fired on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded Monday to a report of someone firing a gun out of a vehicle. At approximately 5:45 p.m., police began receiving multiple calls reporting a person shooting a gun out of a vehicle in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, Summertrees Road and Genesis Road on Johns Island, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
Charleston officers work to save man in crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) helped to save the life of a man who was threatening to jump from the North Bridge over the weekend. Law enforcement officials from both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department responded to the North Bridge just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday regarding […]
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man after chase ends on train tracks, crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a man who ran from his car after leaving it on train tracks moments before a train crashed into it. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was arrested on charges of failure to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.
connect-bridgeport.com
One Man Charged, One Man Dead in Fatal Shooting where Both Individuals Thought Gun was Unloaded
According to Metronews, a man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
The Post and Courier
Amtrak train strikes vehicle abandoned by fleeing suspect on tracks in Berkeley County
GOOSE CREEK — An Amtrak passenger train collided after midnight Aug. 3 with a car that was abandoned on the tracks during a high-speed pursuit with a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy. No one was injured as a result of the crash. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was charged with failure...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
The Post and Courier
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
live5news.com
Man wanted in fatal Walterboro shooting turns himself in
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Walterboro man that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for in connection with a weekend shooting at a pool hall turned himself in. Shannon Kinard, 39, surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday morning, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page....
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in South Carolina home with bed bugs, urine stains, no air conditioning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded on […]
South Carolina woman charged after child found ‘profusely sweating’ in car outside TJ Maxx
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A parent was arrested Monday after police said she left a child inside a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to a […]
counton2.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Colleton Co. club shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at Sure Shots Nightclub located on Sniders Highway around 1:54 a.m. CCFR located a man in the building suffering...
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
live5news.com
THE LIST: Lowcountry law enforcement taking part in National Night Out Tuesday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry and around the nation are celebrating National Night Out this Tuesday. The annual event is designed as a community-building campaign that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and the people they serve. It also gives the public the chance to meet and interact with police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
abcnews4.com
SLED charges Harleyville murder suspect with cashing in stolen scratch-off tickets
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man is facing charges after cashing in four stolen scratch-off tickets at a gas station, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). John Stanford Johnson, 44, of Harleyville, passed four stolen lottery tickets and received $185...
