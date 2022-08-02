alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 04:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Graham FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM MST THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 515 AM MST this morning for a portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Graham. The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 01:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS
