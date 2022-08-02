Effective: 2022-08-04 01:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-04 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Graham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM MST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO