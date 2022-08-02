Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse

www.thunderboltradio.com
Related
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s 10 Polling Locations Listed
Paris, Tenn.–There are 10 polling places for Henry County voters to cast their ballots on Thursday, August 4. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the polling places will be open fro 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is a state and federal primary and state and county general election. In...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/01/22 – 08/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
thunderboltradio.com
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Clerk and Master Retires After 51 Years of Service
A retirement celebration was held Friday at the Obion County Courthouse, for Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. Family, work associates, and friends gathered to congratulate Ms. Rice for her 51 years of service in the office. During the meet and greet event, Ms. Rice told Thunderbolt News how she became...
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
thunderboltradio.com
Vote Now to Give Obion County Sheriff’s Office “Best Cruiser Award”
Wednesday is the last day of voting to help the Obion County Sheriff’s Office win the “Best Looking Cruiser Award”. As part of the 18th annual Law Enforcement Challenge, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office initiated the contest. Area residents can support the Obion County Sheriff’s Office with...
radionwtn.com
Low Turnout In Obion County Early Voting
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Elections Administrator Leigh Ann Schlager said the turnout during the Early Voting period in Obion County was low, even with a race for County Mayor and District Attorney on local ballots. “Our turnout was lower than both the August 2014 and August 2018 elections,” she...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Madison County deputy indicted on official misconduct
A former Madison County deputy has been indicted on one count of official misconduct, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Employees Now Required to Pay on Health Insurance
Employees for the county of Obion County will now pay a portion of their health insurance. During the latest County Commission meeting, Commissioner Rob Holman asked about the increase in the cost of health insurance.(AUDIO) The question was then directed to Insurance Committee Chairman Ricky Boyd.(AUDIO) Plans now call for...
WBBJ
Jackson man arrested in connection to mass overdose event on I-40
JACKSON, Tenn. — The US Marshals Service says a Jackson man has been indicted and arrested for second-degree murder. Marshals say that 30-year-old Antravious Thomas was indicted following an investigation into a mass overdose event on Interstate 40 in early March. Marshals say four victims were found at the...
radionwtn.com
Citizens Police Academy Accepting Applications
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris Police Department in conjunction with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Citizens Police Academy beginning in September and running through early November. Paris Police Chief Ricky Watson said this is a very informative class that will take three hours of your time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chester County Independent
Robbery suspects held on $250,000 bond
Jeffie Glenn Simmons Jr., 30, of Paris, and Quienton Devon Woods, 29, of Toone, have been charged in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred near Jacks Creek on Sunday morning July 24, 2022. The pair was identified by investigators as persons of interest early in the investigation and jailed on unrelated charges.
WKYT 27
Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response. Now, the people of Mayfield are returning the favor to eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to jump into action. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan cut right to the chase...
thunderboltradio.com
Private donor gift supports newly approved Construction Management program at UT Martin
An anonymous gift to UT Martin will support the university’s new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, an engineering major developed to meet Tennessee workforce needs. The gift of the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction Management Endowment will enable the university to hire future faculty members for...
thunderboltradio.com
Home Burglary Investigated in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street. Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night. The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
Local organizations assisting with back-to-school supplies
As the August 8th back-to-school date approaches, area organizations are assisting with school supply needs for Weakley County Schools’ students. With collection efforts taking place in every community, local businesses and individuals are still working to gather supplies to support students. DRESDEN:. Dresden Elementary School:. The Dresden Elementary School...
westkentuckystar.com
Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail
Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
thunderboltradio.com
Active Shooter Training in Obion County Schools
Thursday was the first day of Active Shooter Training at Ridgemont and South Fulton. Schools Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the other schools will also hold the training. While this is such a difficult training to have to participate in mentally, employees learn so much about how to respond. Ms....
Comments / 0