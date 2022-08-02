Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire

www.eastidahonews.com
Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge
HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church. James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit.
Driver not hurt after truck flips upside down in Bonneville County field
IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are investigating an unusual crash on the outskirts of Bonneville County. A box truck hauling insulation is upside down in a field on South 1st East and 113 South. It happened just before 5 p.m., according to witnesses. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County...
Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg
A grass fire burning near State Highway 33 has closed the highway between old Highway 91 and 5500 West Road which is 4 to 8 miles west of Rexburg. The post Grass fire blocks Highway 33 west of Rexburg appeared first on Local News 8.
New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
Looking back: Lost ring found after 26 years and police search for boy who may have ‘suffered an overdose of radiation’
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — Kids who were caught driving cars could be arrested, The Pocatello Tribune reported in an article The Rexburg Standard published on Aug. 5, 1915.
Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week
RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
Construction begins on part of Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and...
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash
POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
Idaho Falls man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene.
Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County
ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County. The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice. The board...
Teton County Search & Rescue responds to 4 weekend rescues
Teton County Search & Rescue responded to four callouts over the weekend adding to a very busy summer of rescues. On Friday morning, the team was alerted to a pair of missing horseback riders in the Teton Wilderness north of Turpin Meadows. Then Friday afternoon, they got another call about...
What This Idaho Woman Did To Get Charged With 18 Felonies
This is one for the books. You read about crimes being committed in Idaho all the time. Traffic violations, being drunk in public, maybe even stealing something of minor value. Those, we expect. This absolute pile of charges, however, we did not see coming. You won't either. Shae Lyn Gebert...
Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty
IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
Over two weeks later, deputies continue to search for teen who ran away from home
AMMON — It’s been over two weeks, and there’s still no sign of a teen who ran away from home. In a news release on Tuesday from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said they are continuing to try and find 15-year-old runaway Merrick Cottrell. Merrick...
Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
Arlo Billman
Arlo Billman, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice and his loving family. Arlo was born June 19, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho, to William H Billman and Josephine Louise Jensen Billman. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. He ran track and was involved with student government. His dad trained him in mechanics and he gained experience working for Smith Chevrolet. He attended vocation school, Ricks College, and Brigham Young University. After high school, in June of 1960, Arlo was called to serve a mission to Sweden where he served for three years.
New peanut allergy treatment shows favorable results for local boy with severe case
IDAHO FALLS – A new medical treatment for people with peanut allergies is a game-changer for William Burgin. The 12-year-old from Idaho Falls has been extremely allergic to peanuts his entire life. His mom, Stephanie, tells EastIdahoNews.com she discovered it when he was 2 after her son ate something and went into anaphylactic shock.
