Rexburg, ID

Firefighters battling 10-acre blaze west of Rexburg hours after Hamer fire

By Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago
www.eastidahonews.com

eastidahonews.com

Fire breaks out at Camas Wildlife Refuge

HAMER – Multiple agencies are battling a blaze at Camas National Wildlife Refuge in Hamer. A witness informed EastIdahoNews.com about it at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Chief Carl Anderson with Central Fire District in Jefferson County confirms there is a fire. Little information is available right now. Anderson says Hamer...
HAMER, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man reportedly threatened woman with gun outside church

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly threatened a woman with a gun outside United Methodist Trinity Church. James Hathaway, 43, reportedly told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he went to the church because he believed someone in a drug addiction program had stolen his phone and kidnapped his son. There was no indication a kidnapping had taken place, according to the affidavit.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

New bike, walking path in the works in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls is looking to expand its bike and walking trails with a path along Meppen Canal from the Idaho Canal to Hitt Road. The trail is part of the city’s “Connecting our Communities” plan, which aims to connect the communities of Idaho Falls, Ammon, Iona and Ucon with a network of bike and pedestrian trails. Multiple studies were conducted when the plan was proposed in 2013 and members of the community were given a chance to weigh-in.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Deputies identify man who died in canal crash last week

RIGBY — A 42-year-old man that was airlifted to the hospital last week after a canal crash near County Line Road has died from his injuries. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado of Peru. He was a passenger of a silver Toyota car involved in the crash. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and died later that day due to injuries caused by the crash.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Construction begins on part of Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Construction will begin at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 6th Street in Idaho Falls the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2. There will be lane closures but no street closures. Construction activities will occur between 7 a.m. and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs

An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month

TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

One civil suit settled, one going to trial in DUI semi crash

POCATELLO — One of two civil suits filed against a Blackfoot man who crashed a semi-truck through two vehicles while drunk is set to go to trial. Two lawsuits were filed against 58-year-old Shane Ray Warr and his employer, Idaho Falls-based TEC-Distribution, LLC, following a Feb. 2021 crash that injured at least two people.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Burn and fireworks ban issued in Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY — A ban on fireworks and open fires has been issued in Fremont County. The Board of Commissioners signed the ban Monday. It applies to all solid fuel open fires and prohibits the discharge of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the county until further notice. The board...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rest stop homicide suspect pleads not guilty

IDAHO FALLS – A man indicted on charges of first-degree murder pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, was indicted by a Bonneville County grand jury on July 14 and taken into custody on July 15 for the alleged murder of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Pelton’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Gluten-free bakery opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Randy Jensen, the beloved baker who owned Baker’s Dozen in Idaho Falls for many years, spent a lifetime serving his homemade treats to customers. More than a year after his passing, some of his closest associates are carrying on his legacy with the launch of a bakery in his memory.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Arlo Billman

Arlo Billman, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice and his loving family. Arlo was born June 19, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho, to William H Billman and Josephine Louise Jensen Billman. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. He ran track and was involved with student government. His dad trained him in mechanics and he gained experience working for Smith Chevrolet. He attended vocation school, Ricks College, and Brigham Young University. After high school, in June of 1960, Arlo was called to serve a mission to Sweden where he served for three years.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

