Professional boxing comes to Prescott Valley

Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
Good Morning Chino Valley Community
Officer Pizzi is off to our schools to watch over our kiddos this 1st day of school. He would also like to remind everyone to drive safe and wishes all the students a great first day of school! And he will have plenty of stickers available to give out!! Have a great day everyone! Chino Valley Police Department.
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Outreach!
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM at the Calvary Chapel, 8530 S. Walden Blvd., Wilhoit, AZ. Join us to find out information about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation and involvement in this planning process is important!
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
Road Construction Continues this week in PV
Micro Surface Continues on Viewpoint and Superstition Drives This Week. Due to recent monsoon storms, the micro surface scheduled to be placed on Viewpoint Drive and Superstition Drive last week was delayed to this week as weather permits. Road closures and detour routes will be in place in these areas....
PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
Mayor Phil Goode Talk of the Town
Mayor Phil Goode Letter for August 1 Talk of the Town. On July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), there is research evidence to support the possibility that these compounds may be harmful to human health. The City took immediate action to shut down the two wells that afternoon. Shortly thereafter I met with the Public Works Department and the City Manager’s Office to assess the situation, begin planning for remediation, and testing on the other City wells. Our team met with ADEQ staff, and I hosted a Town Hall meeting where over 70 citizens attended either in person or virtually. During our meeting, ADEQ agreed to test our other five wells. We expect to receive these test results by the end of September.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-01 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County east of Dewey-Homboldt in west central Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 534 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Spring Valley, or 14 miles southeast of Prescott Valley, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cherry and Powell Springs Campground. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
