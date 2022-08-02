Professional boxing comes to Prescott Valley

Mayor Phil Goode Letter for August 1 Talk of the Town. On July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), there is research evidence to support the possibility that these compounds may be harmful to human health. The City took immediate action to shut down the two wells that afternoon. Shortly thereafter I met with the Public Works Department and the City Manager’s Office to assess the situation, begin planning for remediation, and testing on the other City wells. Our team met with ADEQ staff, and I hosted a Town Hall meeting where over 70 citizens attended either in person or virtually. During our meeting, ADEQ agreed to test our other five wells. We expect to receive these test results by the end of September.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO