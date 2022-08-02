No arrests after child, man injured in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. ( KOIN ) — A child is one of two people who were injured in a shooting in Vancouver’s Rose Village neighborhood.



Vancouver police say they found the child and an adult man injured inside a home near East 35th and T Street around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. The man was shot in the leg while the child’s injury “is still under investigation,” officials said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police say there is no danger to the public.

According to investigators, both victims were sent to the hospital for treatment but both are expected to recover.

This is a developing story.

