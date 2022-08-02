ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No arrests after child, man injured in Vancouver shooting

By Matt Rawlings
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. ( KOIN ) — A child is one of two people who were injured in a shooting in Vancouver’s Rose Village neighborhood.

Vancouver police say they found the child and an adult man injured inside a home near East 35th and T Street around 2:15 p.m. on Monday. The man was shot in the leg while the child’s injury “is still under investigation,” officials said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but police say there is no danger to the public.

According to investigators, both victims were sent to the hospital for treatment but both are expected to recover.

This is a developing story.

Shawnna The Fam
2d ago

Someone is on the run with a gun and they say there is no threat to the public? Last time I checked, this is a public concern.

Robert Harrison
2d ago

It's getting to the point where citizens. Are just going to have to form a block watch, across the board. This kind of attack can be stopped but, not by the come late to the party lawman.

