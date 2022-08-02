ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

LOOK: Joel Embiid Tweeted A Video On Monday

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KVJAy_0h181eCV00

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid tweeted out a video on Monday night. The 76ers lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers after beating the Toronto Raptors in the first-round.

On Monday night, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid tweeted out a video from his Twitter account.

Embiid captioned the tweet : "Finding a great NBA mobile game is easier than going on a date with yourself. @com2us #NBANOW "

The superstar center had another phenomenal season averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He made the fifth All-Star Game of his career.

The 76ers were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Toronto Raptors in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They definitely could have played better as the Raptors took them to six games.

In the second-round, the 76ers lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in six games.

The Heat would then lose to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 7.

For the 76ers, they have been a contender for a while now, but they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs in that time span.

They made a major change this season when they dealt Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal that landed them 2018 MVP James Harden.

Harden and Embiid are easily one of the top duos in all of basketball, and they will now have a full season together this upcoming year.

Embiid was the third overall pick by the 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft, and he has spent his entire career with the franchise.

He missed the first two seasons of his career due to injury, but in the last six years he is already one of the best players in the history of the franchise.

Comments / 1

 

