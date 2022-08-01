ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Driver crashes car into Sioux Falls gas station, causing explosion and '$100,000' in damage

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a gas station, causing an explosion that scattered debris and closed the store for a few hours, police said.

Jeremiah Lorenzo Hudson, 26, from Sioux Falls, was arrested for reckless driving, hit-and-run, DUI and possession of marijuana early Sunday morning in the area of Minnesota Avenue and 41st Street, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

He hit a gas pump with his car and then a building, Clemens said. Hudson then fled the scene on foot.

The business where Hudson crashed into was revealed to be Taylor’s Pantry after a video posted to the GoodSpirits Fine Wine and Liquor Facebook business page posted the surveillance footage of the crash.

In the video, a car is seen hitting a gas pump and being thrown into the air. An explosion then lights up the area before the car crashes into the building.

A man then opens the door, steps out of his car and looks in the direction of the fire at the gas pump before running out of frame.

Clemens said Hudson was going south on Minnesota and couldn't navigate a left turn onto 41st Street.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived to extinguish the fire and Hudson was found and arrested in Brandon for the incident, Clemens said.

The video caption for Hudson's crash posted on Facebook said the man is lucky to be alive.

"He should be dead and was so very lucky he didn’t take himself out," read the post by GoodSpirits Fine Wine and Liquor on Sunday morning. "Thank God our fire suppression system worked, and while our lot may be a little messy today we will be open."

Heather Taylor, owner of Taylor’s Pantry, said her first reaction when being contacted about the crash was amazement.

"I was astonished that he hadn't killed himself," Taylor said. "It was then just a question of working with the police department and fire department."

The damage to the business has been estimated as "close to if not over" $100,000, Taylor said.

"From what we can see he was coming in at a high rate of speed and lost control, crashed through one of our gas pumps," Taylor said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Watch: Driver crashes car into Sioux Falls gas station, causing explosion and '$100,000' in damage

