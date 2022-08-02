Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial

dayton247now.com
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Community comes out to support Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF/WKRC) -- Community members waited along the procession route for hours to show support for Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, his family, and the sheriff's office on Monday. Members of this community were lined up for miles, some with flags, others with thin blue line t-shirts, most of...
Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
Dion Green, Nan Whaley call on honoring lives lost with action
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The three year anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting which took the lives of nine people and injured 17 in a matter of seconds will be remembered on Thursday. Survivor Dion Green is holding a remembrance event in the Oregon District from 6 p.m. until 8...
Six officers who ended Oregon District mass shooting share their story
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The six current and former Dayton Police officers who ended the tragic Oregon District mass shooting on August 4, 2019, spoke about their actions publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Sergeant W. Chad Knight (retired) and Officers Jeremy Campbell, Vince Carter, Dave Denlinger, Ryan Nabel,...
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County hosting open interviews
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in August, open interviews for RNs, LPNs, STNAs, and Direct Care employees will be held by Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. The interviews will take place in the Administration Conference Room on the FF Mueller Residential Center Campus, 2527 Kenton Street, Springfield.
Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
Barrel & Boar Gahanna donating 50% of food sales to slain deputy's family Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna restaurant is donating food sales Tuesday to the family of a Clark County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty. For this restaurant, Deputy Matthew Yates's sacrifice is personal. Barrel & Boar Gastropub’s Gahanna General Manager Brandon Ferguson was best friends with Deputy Yates.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County grand jury indicts two in shooting, beating
WILMINGTON — A grand jury has indicted a Blanchester-area man for allegedly shooting an individual in the leg. Michael S. Lawson, 41 of McJunkin Road, Blanchester, was indicted on a count of felonious assault — a second-degree felony (F2) — and a count of having a weapon while under disability (F3).
Man hospitalized after crashing into pole in Champaign County
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 4800 block of U.S Route 36 East around 1:48 p.m.
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
‘Severe’ vandalism leaves Xenia Station restrooms closed
The Xenia City Services Supervisor said that the damage was discovered on Tuesday morning and more vandalism was seen in the women's restroom than in the men's. They described the damage to be severe, however, there is no repair cost estimate at this time.
Springfield Police warn of increase in ATV, RV thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An uptick in ATV and RV thefts has prompted a warning from one local police department. Springfield police say that owners of all-terrain vehicles and recreational vehicles should take extra precautions in securing their property after several theft reports recently within the city. Thieves are taking...
Vandalia Police Chief credits officers for preventing potential tragedy
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- In a story you’ll only see on Dayton 24/7 Now, Vandalia Police opened up about an incident that occurred during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 28 at Rush Truck Centers located at 7655 Poe Ave. Police arrested 33-year-old Columbus man Devin Langston Harris...
Clear the Shelters at Mont. County Animal Resource Center
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Kara Hamby, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County. She joins us with more about the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. They are participating in Clear the Shelters, happening all month long in the Miami Valley.
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Malnourished and injured: 43 animals removed from Germantown farm
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said its agents worked with Germantown police to remove 43 animals from a property earlier this month.
Ohio hotel shut down over crime, allegations of drug use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio hotel has been shut down because of what’s been called a pattern of violent crime and drug use. City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday that America’s Best Value Inn, on Sinclair Road in the North Side of Columbus has been shut down via court order. It also cited code […]
Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
