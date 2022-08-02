ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases

By KFKA News
 2 days ago
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Group Demands, Again, that CU Close Benson Center In Wake of John Eastman

New Era Colorado, a nonprofit political advocacy group, has once again demanded that the University of Colorado Boulder close its Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization — a bastion of conservative thought at the school that’s become notorious for some of the controversial scholars it’s employed.
BOULDER, CO
Suzie Glassman

9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council

Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
BOULDER, CO
macaronikid.com

Your 2022 Back-To-School Information Guide for Loveland & NoCo

Hard to believe, but the first day of school for kids in Fort Collins, Wellington, and Noco is coming up FAST!. Where to get your kid's back to school haircut or go back-to-school shopping in Fort Collins and the surrounding areas?. We have it all, plus advice and tips for...
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know

One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins residents buy mobile home park

It’s been a long time coming – but now residents of a Fort Collins mobile home park own their properties. Residents of Park Lane Mobile Home Park have bought their properties for nearly $7 million, keeping the park preserved as a form of affordable housing. The landlord had announced plans to put the property up for sale, causing fear that residents would see a rent hike or be forced out. Larimer County and the Bohemian Foundation provided a combined $4 million, and residents also got a loan from the Impact Development Fund to aid in the purchase of the land.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

3 suspects arrested after woman founded murdered on Boulder Co. trailhead

More details about the murder of a woman, who was stranded in Colorado and found dead on a popular Boulder County trailhead last month, are being released. Arrest records from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reveal Alex Baca apparently offered people $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico. Instead, police said they shot her in the head. Police believe Baca knew some of the suspects. Three of four suspects from New Mexico have been arrested on murder charges. They are Jamie Moore, Ashley Provine, and Cody Hobrick. Elizabeth Griffin remains on the lam.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO

