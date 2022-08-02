Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases

It’s been a long time coming – but now residents of a Fort Collins mobile home park own their properties. Residents of Park Lane Mobile Home Park have bought their properties for nearly $7 million, keeping the park preserved as a form of affordable housing. The landlord had announced plans to put the property up for sale, causing fear that residents would see a rent hike or be forced out. Larimer County and the Bohemian Foundation provided a combined $4 million, and residents also got a loan from the Impact Development Fund to aid in the purchase of the land.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO