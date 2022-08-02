Loveland police say child called to report mother had been shot

www.1310kfka.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6th
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this Summer
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in August
Increased Boulder climate tax would increase bills for households
Car meetup organizer arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash
Four days after a deadly crash near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in Denver, the driver suspected of running from the scene is in custody. Taylor Lindsey, 23, was named a suspect almost immediately and he was arrested on Tuesday.Lindsey is on probation for an assault case that happened in December of 2020. According to police paperwork, Lindsey and the victims were at a car meetup in the Denver Tech Center when Lindsey and another man started assaulting the two victims. Lindsey allegedly punched and kicked a victim in the face, and when the victims tried to drive away Lindsey...
Aurora police: Man sprayed victims with gasoline, tried to set them on fire
The Aurora Police Department is searching for a man who’s accused of trying to light people on fire at a gas station in a bias-motivated attack.
Father, son arrested in Weld County ‘hay stealing heist’
A father and son have been arrested in what Weld County deputies are calling a hay stealing heist. Weld County deputies said Adam and Levi Berig of LaSalle leased farmland near Weld County roads 35 and 40, and then stole hay and alfalfa from their lessee. The victim said he found the hay for sale on Craigslist. The farmer told police he lost at least $50,000 in alfalfa from the thefts. Both Berig’s face theft charges.
Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70
The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
Teen suspect in Larimer County shooting arrested in Fort Collins
A Fort Collins teen, wanted in connection with a shooting last week in Larimer County, has been arrested. Police located 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson on the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins Monday following multiple tips. He’d been on the lam since he fled a home on the 400 block of South Overland Trail last Thursday following the shooting of a 28-year-old man. The teen has been charged with attempted murder and is behind bars at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.
Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim's life after coming upon scene
Tessa Riehman-Bryan and her boyfriend were driving home on I-70 when she came upon the scene of a shooting. The off-duty nurse performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived.
I-70 shooting victim’s family: ‘He wouldn’t hurt a fly’
The fiancée of a man shot and killed while driving on Interstate 70 is shocked and heartbroken about suddenly losing the love of her life to what she calls a "senseless act of violence."
3 suspects arrested after woman founded murdered on Boulder Co. trailhead
More details about the murder of a woman, who was stranded in Colorado and found dead on a popular Boulder County trailhead last month, are being released. Arrest records from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reveal Alex Baca apparently offered people $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico. Instead, police said they shot her in the head. Police believe Baca knew some of the suspects. Three of four suspects from New Mexico have been arrested on murder charges. They are Jamie Moore, Ashley Provine, and Cody Hobrick. Elizabeth Griffin remains on the lam.
Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Woman who fell to her death at Empower Field identified
A woman who died after falling off an escalator at the Kenney Chesney concert at Empower Field at Mile High has been identified. Denver Police said the victim is 49-year-old Jimi Goodman. Police said Goodman was sitting on an escalator railing when she fell onto the concourse below. Police have ruled her death accidental. Empower Field extended sympathies to Goodman’s loved ones following the tragic incident and said they remain committed to safety.
Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
Suspect in fatal stabbing arrested in Denver
Police in Denver arrested a man Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing over the weekend. Anthony Gutierrez, 46, was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Accused Loveland killer left trail of concern in the courts
A timeline from Loveland Police shows how courts in Denver and Larimer counties each made judgments about Javier Acevedo Jr.'s reported threats for more than a year before he allegedly killed a woman and her teenage daughter.
4th suspect under arrest in Boulder murder investigation
Elizabeth Griffin, the fourth suspect in a Colorado murder investigation, has been arrested in New Mexico. The 23-year-old was arrested in Las Cruces on Monday.A woman's body was found dead near Realization Point trailhead on July 24. That's in the Flagstaff Mountain area in the Boulder foothills. Detectives with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office haven't said how they think the woman was killed, or where the crime might have happened. However, they identified Griffin and three other New Mexico residents as the suspects. The other three were arrested earlier:- Jaime Moore- Ashley Provine- Cody HobirkGriffin, Moore and Provine face first degree murder charges and Hobkirk faces a second degree murder charge. They are all residents of the Las Cruces area.Anyone who saw unusual activity in the Flagstaff Mountain area or the Realization Point trailhead around July 24 is asked to call police at 303-441-3674 or email: BCSOtips@bouldercounty.org.
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
Suspect accused of murder at BoCo trailhead says 3 others helped him cover it up
A suspect accused of killing a woman whose body was found at a trailhead west of Boulder said she fired at him 1st, and that 3 others helped him cover up the homicide, according to arrest affidavits.
Jeffco carjacking leads to police activity in Denver
The Denver Police Department says a carjacking lead to a shelter-in-place for some residents in southwest Denver Wednesday morning.
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in deadly I-25 crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and multiple motorists on I-25 Wednesday evening.
