'Leaving feeling loved' | Healthcare center specializes in comforting new moms

www.localmemphis.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Related
DeSoto Times Today
Baptist DeSoto makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list: Recognized as a High Performing Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for congestive heart failure, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist...
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
localmemphis.com
Cooper-Young's Beauty Shop to celebrate 20 years Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a fan of The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young, you may want to be in town Saturday. The owner of the restaurant is throwing a birthday party to celebrate its 20th anniversary. You'll be able to enjoy food from the original menu and you'll see...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
actionnews5.com
Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
Garden View Apartments show signs of improvement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code enforcement officers reported signs of improvement at a hearing Tuesday after a Problem Solvers investigation found the accused landlords of Garden View Apartments in Whitehaven were also getting tax breaks. A representative for Garden View LLC said the company would have a lawyer at Tuesday’s environmental court hearing. But the lawyer […]
‘Something didn’t feel right’: Memphis woman loses $7K in Bitcoin scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a strange message popped up her family’s computer in July, 78-year-old Randa Cranford said she immediately called the phone number on the screen. “All of a sudden, these windows flashed up and a message that read, ‘If you can’t get back into your computer, please call this number,’” the great-grandmother recalled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Dynamic Duo is serving up a Mexican burrito with a Memphis twist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stephanie Feng and her husband are the owners of Dynamic Duo and the Memphis AF Burrito. Dynamic Duo has been in business since May 2022. Feng was laid off in March and her husband's place of business has been affected by Covid, so Feng wanted to get the ball rolling on this idea, that had been 7 years in the making.
Family and friends honor slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for slain Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were held in Lakeland Wednesday. Hundreds attended the service in person and virtually at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Friends and family members shared emotional tributes, including her husband. “You were the perfect wife for me,” Derrell Eason-Williams...
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
celebsbar.com
Newlywed Pharmacist Murdered At Fiji Resort Was Beaten To Death In Bathroom
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] More information has been revealed about Christe Chen’s shocking Turtle Island death. Last month we reported news of a Memphis, Tennessee couple that decided to spend their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji which ended in a tragedy. At the time no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
Safety plans in place at DeSoto County Schools as new school year begins
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The biggest school district in Mississippi heads back to school in just a few days. DeSoto County Schools starts back Thursday, Aug. 4. As another school year begins, safety remains top of mind. FOX13 looked into what the district and law enforcement are doing to...
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
actionnews5.com
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
franchising.com
Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region
August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
localmemphis.com
Preparing for the school sports season? Stay healthy with these tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As students head back to school, student athletes are preparing to compete again. Injuries may hold a student athlete back and it may lead them to a physical therapy office. ABC24 spoke with Kylle Colquhoun, Clinical Director of Memphis Physical Therapy, about some of the common injuries they see and how to prevent them.
Comments / 0