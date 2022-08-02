ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

'Leaving feeling loved' | Healthcare center specializes in comforting new moms

 2 days ago
DeSoto Times Today

Baptist DeSoto makes U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals list: Recognized as a High Performing Hospital

Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for congestive heart failure, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), diabetes, heart attack, kidney failure, pneumonia and stroke. The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Cooper-Young's Beauty Shop to celebrate 20 years Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're a fan of The Beauty Shop in Cooper-Young, you may want to be in town Saturday. The owner of the restaurant is throwing a birthday party to celebrate its 20th anniversary. You'll be able to enjoy food from the original menu and you'll see...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Slain Memphis pastor laid to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people in the Shelby County community said their final goodbyes to a beloved Memphis-area pastor Wednesday morning at St. Paul United Methodist Church. On July 18, Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams was shot and killed in her driveway while being carjacked. The car was found hours...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Garden View Apartments show signs of improvement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Code enforcement officers reported signs of improvement at a hearing Tuesday after a Problem Solvers investigation found the accused landlords of Garden View Apartments in Whitehaven were also getting tax breaks. A representative for Garden View LLC said the company would have a lawyer at Tuesday’s environmental court hearing. But the lawyer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
celebsbar.com

Newlywed Pharmacist Murdered At Fiji Resort Was Beaten To Death In Bathroom

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] More information has been revealed about Christe Chen’s shocking Turtle Island death. Last month we reported news of a Memphis, Tennessee couple that decided to spend their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji which ended in a tragedy. At the time no...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
MEMPHIS, TN
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Memphis Footprint with Grand Opening of New Restaurant and Deal to Develop 10 More in the Region

August 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Memphis, kicking off a pipeline of new development planned for the area with Nufish, LLC, led by Operating Partner Joe Springer. Located at 4735 Getwell Road, the new restaurant marks the 11th Captain D’s location in Memphis, all owned and operated by Springer and Nufish. The group, which is the second-largest franchisee in the seafood brand’s system, has also signed a new agreement to develop 10 additional restaurants.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Preparing for the school sports season? Stay healthy with these tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As students head back to school, student athletes are preparing to compete again. Injuries may hold a student athlete back and it may lead them to a physical therapy office. ABC24 spoke with Kylle Colquhoun, Clinical Director of Memphis Physical Therapy, about some of the common injuries they see and how to prevent them.
MEMPHIS, TN

