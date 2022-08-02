CSU officially launches search committee for next president

www.1310kfka.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Colorado Daily
CU Boulder now guarantees admission for completing Colorado Community College System degree program
The University of Colorado Boulder has followed in the footsteps of the university’s Colorado Springs and Denver campuses and now guarantees admission to all first-year, first-time students who complete an associates degree through the Colorado Community College System’s Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program. CCCS started its bachelor’s...
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions
DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems. When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
1310kfka.com
Greeley may expand home down payment assistance program
Greeley is considering expanding its down payment assistance program to promote home ownership at a time when housing prices have skyrocketed. The Greeley Home Ownership Program for Employees or G-HOPE offers down payment assistance to workers of major employers like the University of Northern Colorado and Banner Health as well as city government as the Greeley-Evans School District, if they buy a home east Greeley in the redevelopment district and around UNC campus. But plans could expand that boundary further west and bump up funding a bit to cap at $8,000 up from $6,000. The interest-free loans have no income requirements and are often forgiven at a rate of 20% per year for every year lived in the house. Since G-HOPE launched in 2015, the price of an average home in Greeley has risen from $220,000 to $450,000. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
lifeoncaphill.com
Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident
Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver elderly care facility to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder High School's Millennium Lab has just about everything. The workshop is covered with computers, machines and everything needed to maintain them. But not even a room full of tools can fix heartbreak. "I really don't know what I'm going to do without him. He's awesome....
1310kfka.com
Windsor Lake reopens to public after bacteria found
Windsor Lake reopened to the public over the weekend after a two-week closure following the discovery of harmful bacteria. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cleared the town to reopen the lake Friday after two consecutive tests showed safe operating levels. The lake officially reopened Saturday. Swimming, though, is still at your own risk since Windsor Lake serves as an irrigation lake and often comes into contact with uncontrolled natural hazards. The blue-green algae or bacteria, commonly found in lakes in Colorado, is harmful to both people and animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rockydailynews.com
Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
5280.com
Denver’s Top Doctors 2022
Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax
The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.
Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
Comments / 0