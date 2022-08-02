ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

CSU officially launches search committee for next president

1310kfka.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Suzie Glassman

9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questions

DougCo superintendent Erin KaneScreen shot from Next 9News YouTube Channel. (Castle Rock, CO) During an interview with 9News anchor Kyle Clark Monday, DougCo superintendent Erin Kane expressed her optimism for the start of the new year next week. Yet, she said, she's plagued by lower teacher pay than neighboring districts, declining enrollment in one part of the county, and a community divided over recent school board actions.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Education
City
Fort Collins, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley may expand home down payment assistance program

Greeley is considering expanding its down payment assistance program to promote home ownership at a time when housing prices have skyrocketed. The Greeley Home Ownership Program for Employees or G-HOPE offers down payment assistance to workers of major employers like the University of Northern Colorado and Banner Health as well as city government as the Greeley-Evans School District, if they buy a home east Greeley in the redevelopment district and around UNC campus. But plans could expand that boundary further west and bump up funding a bit to cap at $8,000 up from $6,000. The interest-free loans have no income requirements and are often forgiven at a rate of 20% per year for every year lived in the house. Since G-HOPE launched in 2015, the price of an average home in Greeley has risen from $220,000 to $450,000. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
lifeoncaphill.com

Locally owned and manufactured Wad-Free is the brainchild of a Denver resident

Local inventor and businessowner Cyndi Bray has recently moved the manufacturing of her product, Wad-Free for Bed Sheets, to Englewood’s Peak Manufacturing and Fulfillment. Wad-Free by Brayniacs LLC is a laundry gadget that prevents sheets from tangling, twisting and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. Bray, a resident of Denver’s University neighborhood, appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” last fall. Her episode — season 13, episode 5 —aired on Nov. 5.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#University President#College#Colorado State University#Coloradoan
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
9NEWS

Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder High School's Millennium Lab has just about everything. The workshop is covered with computers, machines and everything needed to maintain them. But not even a room full of tools can fix heartbreak. "I really don't know what I'm going to do without him. He's awesome....
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor Lake reopens to public after bacteria found

Windsor Lake reopened to the public over the weekend after a two-week closure following the discovery of harmful bacteria. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cleared the town to reopen the lake Friday after two consecutive tests showed safe operating levels. The lake officially reopened Saturday. Swimming, though, is still at your own risk since Windsor Lake serves as an irrigation lake and often comes into contact with uncontrolled natural hazards. The blue-green algae or bacteria, commonly found in lakes in Colorado, is harmful to both people and animals.
WINDSOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
rockydailynews.com

Colorado Psychiatrist Howard Weiss Indicted On 100 Counts Related To ‘Pill Mill’

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver area doctor is accused of running what’s often referred to as a “pill mill” by overprescribing strong and highly addictive drugs to his patients. The case comes to light less than a month after lawmakers decided to take a closer look at the program designed to keep it from happening and found it hasn’t been working for years.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Denver’s Top Doctors 2022

Each listing includes the physician’s name, the hospitals at which the physician has privileges, the doctor’s office, clinic, or hospital address, and the best phone number to call for an appointment. Listings are also available at directory.5280.com/award/2022-top-doctors/. Because of space restrictions, we abbreviate the names of some area...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Downtown Denver lost its mojo. Here's 5 numbers that show why.

Downtown Denver has lost its mojo and needs reinvention.That's the unusually blunt assessment from city tourism leaders in a recent "State of the Downtown" report.What they're saying: "Perhaps the most visible reality today is the decline in the activity, energy and vibrancy Denver is known for," Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett said, according to the Denver Business Journal.By the numbers: Five figures in the new report tell the story of downtown's decline:Just 51% of workers are back in downtown offices compared with pre-pandemic 2019 numbers.In fact, 21% of Denver offices are vacant — the highest rate since 2017.Homelessness is up 13% in Denver.Downtown visitor numbers are at 89% of pre-pandemic levels.$2 billion in development projects are currently in progress, below the $3.3 billion from 2018 to 2022.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy