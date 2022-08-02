CSU officially launches search committee for next president

Greeley is considering expanding its down payment assistance program to promote home ownership at a time when housing prices have skyrocketed. The Greeley Home Ownership Program for Employees or G-HOPE offers down payment assistance to workers of major employers like the University of Northern Colorado and Banner Health as well as city government as the Greeley-Evans School District, if they buy a home east Greeley in the redevelopment district and around UNC campus. But plans could expand that boundary further west and bump up funding a bit to cap at $8,000 up from $6,000. The interest-free loans have no income requirements and are often forgiven at a rate of 20% per year for every year lived in the house. Since G-HOPE launched in 2015, the price of an average home in Greeley has risen from $220,000 to $450,000. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO