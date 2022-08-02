Windsor Lake reopens to public after bacteria found

www.1310kfka.com
1310kfka.com
Grass fire in Larimer County near Carter Lake extinguished
A fast-moving grass fire in Larimer County is doused. The Wild Wing Fire broke out near Wild Wing Drive, east of Carter Lake just before noon Sunday. About 20 homes were evacuated at the time the fire broke out, but evacuations were lifted a short time later. While multiple buildings were threatened, none were damaged. The Berthoud Fire Protection District says the fire was sparked by an electrical issue.
Denver elderly care facility to close
Residents of a Catholic elderly care center in Denver will be forced to find new housing after the facility announced that it will be closing.
3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire
Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Is It A Huge Deal That Downtown Loveland’s Only Gas Station Has Shut Down?
Did you know that, according to the City of Loveland, "Downtown" runs from where Taco John's is to the north, south to where Barnes Softball Complex is? That's a pretty big stretch of highway. Should there be a gas station?. I grew up in Loveland, and currently live in Downtown...
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Evacuation orders lifted in Larimer County wildfire
Larimer County crews responded to a wildfire burning near Wild Wing Drive off of County Road 12 and County Road 29 on Sunday.
The Larimer County Fair Is Coming To Town: Here’s What To Know
One of Northern Colorado's hottest events of the summer is back next month, and it's time to start gearing up. The Larimer County Fair & PRCA Rodeo, which is held annually at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Events Complex in Loveland, CO aims to celebrate the northern Colorado community through a series of days-long events, live entertainment, and other special offerings.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins residents buy mobile home park
It’s been a long time coming – but now residents of a Fort Collins mobile home park own their properties. Residents of Park Lane Mobile Home Park have bought their properties for nearly $7 million, keeping the park preserved as a form of affordable housing. The landlord had announced plans to put the property up for sale, causing fear that residents would see a rent hike or be forced out. Larimer County and the Bohemian Foundation provided a combined $4 million, and residents also got a loan from the Impact Development Fund to aid in the purchase of the land.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
5280.com
Governor Polis Has Said He Wants to Battle Climate Change. Colorado Environmentalists Don’t Believe Him
On January 13, some 200 people gathered outside the state Capitol in Denver, beating drums, chanting, and waving signs. A poster declaring “Your inaction burns our state” rested on the steps; eight red-robed demonstrators with huge clocks over their faces held letters that spelled “Out Of Time”; and a 12-foot-tall canvas bore flame-colored scraps of fabric reading “We Are On Fire Polis.” Inside, Governor Jared Polis was delivering his annual State of the State address.
Denver Is "Unintentionally" Charging People a New Tax
The City of Denver, Colorado, like many major cities around the United States, is attempting to reduce waste by encouraging people to bring their own bags when they go shopping.
Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s
One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
Colorado Daily
Boulder County affidavit: Suspects in Flagstaff homicide robbed and shot victim for money and drugs
The New Mexico woman found dead off Flagstaff Road was reportedly shot by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the shooter is claiming is he was acting in self defense. Alexis Baca, 25, was found dead July 24 and four people have since been...
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Loveland shooting victim was leader in Colorado Youth Congress, working toward more mental health support in schools
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two years ago, Meadow Sinner joined the Colorado Youth Congress, a group dedicated to empowering young people across the state to focus on issues like mental health and racial justice in school systems. When she joined, the meetings were on Zoom, but the CYC founder and...
