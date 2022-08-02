Grass fire in Larimer County near Carter Lake extinguished

www.1310kfka.com
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Father, son arrested in Weld County ‘hay stealing heist’
A father and son have been arrested in what Weld County deputies are calling a hay stealing heist. Weld County deputies said Adam and Levi Berig of LaSalle leased farmland near Weld County roads 35 and 40, and then stole hay and alfalfa from their lessee. The victim said he found the hay for sale on Craigslist. The farmer told police he lost at least $50,000 in alfalfa from the thefts. Both Berig’s face theft charges.
Windsor Lake reopens to public after bacteria found
Windsor Lake reopened to the public over the weekend after a two-week closure following the discovery of harmful bacteria. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment cleared the town to reopen the lake Friday after two consecutive tests showed safe operating levels. The lake officially reopened Saturday. Swimming, though, is still at your own risk since Windsor Lake serves as an irrigation lake and often comes into contact with uncontrolled natural hazards. The blue-green algae or bacteria, commonly found in lakes in Colorado, is harmful to both people and animals.
Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
A father and son from LaSalle were arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing $50,000 worth of alfalfa hay.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Fort Collins residents buy mobile home park
It’s been a long time coming – but now residents of a Fort Collins mobile home park own their properties. Residents of Park Lane Mobile Home Park have bought their properties for nearly $7 million, keeping the park preserved as a form of affordable housing. The landlord had announced plans to put the property up for sale, causing fear that residents would see a rent hike or be forced out. Larimer County and the Bohemian Foundation provided a combined $4 million, and residents also got a loan from the Impact Development Fund to aid in the purchase of the land.
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
3 suspects arrested after woman founded murdered on Boulder Co. trailhead
More details about the murder of a woman, who was stranded in Colorado and found dead on a popular Boulder County trailhead last month, are being released. Arrest records from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reveal Alex Baca apparently offered people $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico. Instead, police said they shot her in the head. Police believe Baca knew some of the suspects. Three of four suspects from New Mexico have been arrested on murder charges. They are Jamie Moore, Ashley Provine, and Cody Hobrick. Elizabeth Griffin remains on the lam.
Remembering the 1976 Big Thompson Canyon flood
Sunday marks the 46th anniversary of the Big Thompson Canyon flood, which claimed the lives of 144 people and earned the unfortunate title of the deadliest flash flood in Colorado history.
Man pleads guilty in shooting of park ranger in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The man who shot a park ranger in Larimer County, following a pursuit involving a Colorado State trooper late last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge in the case. Daron Ellis pleaded guilty July 14 to attempted second-degree murder of a federal officer, court...
Teen suspect in Larimer County shooting arrested in Fort Collins
A Fort Collins teen, wanted in connection with a shooting last week in Larimer County, has been arrested. Police located 15-year-old Teagan Pixley-Johnson on the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins Monday following multiple tips. He’d been on the lam since he fled a home on the 400 block of South Overland Trail last Thursday following the shooting of a 28-year-old man. The teen has been charged with attempted murder and is behind bars at the Platte Valley Youth Services Center in Greeley.
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
Broomfield HS student killed in crash that injured 4 more teens ID’d
A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
5 Best Small Towns in Colorado To Raise a Family
No one ever said that raising a family was easy, but it can be a lot more fun if you do it in the right place. Colorado is a great place to do just that. With so many wonderful small towns to choose from, each having its own unique personality and set of amenities, your family can look forward to many ventures.
Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified
The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases
An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect
DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
