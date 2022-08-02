Grass fire in Larimer County near Carter Lake extinguished

More details about the murder of a woman, who was stranded in Colorado and found dead on a popular Boulder County trailhead last month, are being released. Arrest records from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reveal Alex Baca apparently offered people $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico. Instead, police said they shot her in the head. Police believe Baca knew some of the suspects. Three of four suspects from New Mexico have been arrested on murder charges. They are Jamie Moore, Ashley Provine, and Cody Hobrick. Elizabeth Griffin remains on the lam.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO