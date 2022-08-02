www.redlakenationnews.com
Related
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in a Minnesota State Park. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The cabin was at 3401 State Park Road NE in Bemidji.
lptv.org
43-Year-Old Bemidji Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash
A 43-year-old Bemidji man died in a motorcycle crash this past Saturday in Hubbard County. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Chad Michael Nelson died around 11:30 PM on July 30th in Hendrickson Township. He was traveling north on Highway 200 when his bike entered the shoulder of the road and then the ditch, where it rolled.
lptv.org
Elderly Bemidji Woman Severely Injured in Hit-and-Run
On Saturday July 30th at approximately 11:00 p.m., an unknown driver struck a Bemidji woman. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 197 and Paul Bunyan Drive when it struck 64-year-old Juanita Tesar. The victim sustained life threatening injuries. Currently, there is no known...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Arrest After Bagley Squad Car Stolen from Police Station
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a stolen Bagley police car. According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, at about 12:45 AM on Sunday, a Bagley police officer saw his squad car being driven away from the Bagley Police Department by Shane Mason Teigland, who broke through a side window to get into the running vehicle. A Clearwater County deputy located the vehicle on Lower Rice Lake Road and began a pursuit.
lptv.org
3 People Injured in ATV Crash in Rural Motley
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says alcohol and speed contributed to an ATV crash on Saturday that injured three people, with two of them being seriously injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 AM in rural Motley. An ATV had rolled several times into the ditch and struck some trees.
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
Black Bear Killed in Collision With Motorcycle On Minnesota Hwy
Pillager, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist survived a collision with a black bear on the Minnesota Highway Monday afternoon but the bear did not. The crash was reported shortly before 2 PM on a rural roadway north of the north-central Minnesota town of Pillager in Cass County. The Facebook page for Pillager Area Fire & Rescue says it responded to the scene after it was reported by a passerby who came upon the crash.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
redlakenationnews.com
Road construction on Highway 2 in Fosston: Traffic switch begins August 3
Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 2 from Erskine to Fosston can expect a traffic switch beginning August 3. Traffic will switch to the eastbound lanes on the west side of Fosston and return to head to head traffic in the westbound lanes near Airport Road. Motorists needing to access Airport Road from Highway 2 will utilize Omland Avenue to Airport Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Five people injured in two-vehicle crash near Akeley
AKELEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash, near Akeley. Authorities say, around 3 p.m. Sunday, a pickup truck attempted to cross Highway 64 near 170th Street when it was t-boned by a car as it was going north on the highway. All five...
redlakenationnews.com
Beltrami Electric Cooperative to hold 82nd Annual Meeting/Night at the Fair
Bemidji, Minn. - Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the cooperative's 82nd annual meeting, to be held at the Marilyn Shutter Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Registration will begin at 4 p.m., with the business meeting slated for 5 p.m. The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 1, 5, and 8, and will feature reports from president and CEO, Jared Echternach, and director of finance and corporate services, Arlene Hogquist, a report on Operation Round Up by Kay Mack, Beltrami Electric Trust board president, and other business that may properly come before the meeting.
redlakenationnews.com
Bemidji City Council at-large candidates share perspectives ahead of primary
BEMIDJI - With four candidates competing for the seat, a primary election will be held on Aug. 9 to narrow down the field for the at-large position on the Bemidji City Council. After the primary, two candidates will emerge and proceed to the general election in November. The candidates, incumbent...
redlakenationnews.com
Fry bread frenzy: Hundreds come out to support United Way during 24th annual Taco Fest
BEMIDJI - Fry bread fanatics came out strong on Wednesday for Sanford Health's 24th annual Taco Fest kicking off a four-day extravaganza of Dragon Boat Festival activities. As one of the biggest fundraisers in the community, hundreds of people filed into a tent pitched on the Lake Bemidji waterfront in Paul Bunyan Park to enjoy fry-bread tacos and live music all while supporting the United Way.
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Old Dog Walks 4 Miles To Town Just To Say Hi To Everyone
Bruno, the wandering dog, has been walking 4 miles almost daily for the past 12 years to Longville, Minnesota, just to say ‘hi’ to the town’s people. Bruno started travelling from his earliest days. More than a decade ago a man came into Larry LaVallee’s driveway holding a small pup. The passer-by thought the dog belonged to those who lived there and figured it could get lost. However, the little guy was a stray and had nothing to do with Larry or any of his neighbours. But as soon as LaVallee looked at the dog, he decided to keep it.
Comments / 0