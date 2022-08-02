www.redlakenationnews.com
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison investigating companies responsible for foreign robocalls
August 2, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Ellison today announced that he has joined a multistate investigation into 20 so-called gateway providers that are allegedly responsible for enabling much of the robocall traffic in the United States. The investigation is the first action of the newly-formed Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general, including Attorney General Ellison. The purpose of the bipartisan Task Force is to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for enabling robocalls in the United States. The Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
KAAL-TV
Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday
(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
kymnradio.net
Ellison says Viking Terrace residents deserve protection; Rice County election scrutiny result of ‘misinformation’
Last week, Lakeshore Management, the company that recently purchased the Viking Terrace Manufactured Home. Park in Northfield, announced that it would roll back nearly all the changes it had sought to instill in the park last Spring. Lakeshore’s change of heart came after the office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison calls for extension of student loan waiver for public servants, frontline workers
August 2, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined a coalition of 20 states in urging the Biden Administration to extend and expand temporary changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program to provide borrowers with more opportunities to get closer to loan forgiveness faster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses vote 'no confidence' in health care execs
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals are issuing votes of no confidence in their hospital leadership. No confidence votes were taken at several heath care providers including Fairview Health Services, Children’s Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke’s Duluth. Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association are in contract...
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
redlakenationnews.com
Walz, Jensen debate agriculture and COVID in first Minnesota governor debate
MORGAN, Minn - DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican opponent Scott Jensen stressed their rural roots and tussled over the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the state's workforce in the first debate in their race to be Minnesota's next governor. The candidates went head-to-head at the annual...
DL-Online
Meet the two candidates battling for Minnesota House District 4B
Questionnaires were emailed to the registered addresses of each of the 2022 state legislative candidates for House District 4B. Each candidate was given word limits for each response and nearly two weeks to return the questionnaire with a profile photos. Responses may have been edited for style and grammar. House...
redlakenationnews.com
In Commanding Performance at Farmfest, Walz Highlights Long Record of Delivering for Minnesota Farmers
MORGAN, MN – Today, Governor Tim Walz attended his 17th Farmfest and participated in the gubernatorial candidate forum. Walz delivered a commanding performance that highlighted his long record of delivering for Minnesota’s farmers and proved that he is always fighting for Minnesota’s agricultural community. After the forum...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
fox9.com
Watch: Walz, Jensen debate today at FarmFest for first and possibly only time
(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s two main candidates for governor are debating Wednesday for the first time. The debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican-endorsed challenger Scott Jensen takes place at Minnesota FarmFest’s Minnesota Governor Candidate Forum at 10:30 a.m., and is expected to be agriculture centric. So...
redlakenationnews.com
FACILITIES MANAGER - RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
CLOSE: August 26, 2022 @ 12:00 P.M. The Facilities Administrator is responsible for the operation and upkeep of the physical structures, utilities, streets and surrounding grounds operated by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians. The Facilities Administrator is concerned with the technical operations of the Red Lake Agency Buildings, Red Lake Criminal Justice Complex, Red Lake Healing Center, Red Lake Family and Children Services, Red Lake Department of Natural Services, Five (5) Rental Units, Red Lake and Ponemah Fire Halls, physical plants, planning and coordinating total plant operations, correcting mechanical failures, maintaining all plant facilities and maintain preventive practices to disruption of vital services are minimized, Reports to Division of Public Works Commissioner. Full-time position with benefits, Salary; DOQ.
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)
Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota
Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs. For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals
Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
boreal.org
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
Minnesota DOC searching for level 3 predatory offender Tyree Johnson
ST. PAUL – Authorities are searching for a dangerous sex offender who violated the conditions of his "intensive supervised release."Tyree Terrell Johnson, 31, is a level 3 predatory offender who posted bond last month and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Johnson has pending felony charges against him for failure to register as a predatory offender, and escape from custody. He also has an extensive criminal history which includes multiple first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions and domestic assault. The DOC says "Johnson has ties to the Twin Cities area and was reported to be frequently riding Metro Transit."He stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He is bald and has a goatee and mustache. He also has several tattoos, including "two tear drops near his right eye and one tear drop near his left eye," and neck tattoos that read "Katrina Stillday" and "Kimberleigh."Call 911 or the DOC at 651-361-7124 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Comments / 2