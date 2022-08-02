Federal Coalition Announces National Summit to Improve High-Speed Internet on Tribal Lands

www.redlakenationnews.com
Related
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
As aging farmers retire, lawmakers explore how to boost beginning producers
WASHINGTON — More than half of American farmers will reach retirement age in the next 10 years, but the steep price of entry to start a farm, along with rising input costs and volatile markets, make it tough for young and beginning farmers to take their places. “Farming is...
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Referral Management Network Expansion
ProtoCall Services' Global Network grows to more than 10,000 licensed behavioral health providers. PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtoCall's Global Provider Network is a referral management software service that supports institutions and organizations in connecting to a high-quality network of community behavioral health therapists, prescribers, and treatment centers. In less than three years, network founder Dr. Aarti Khullar has developed a high-quality robust clinical network with over 10,000 licensed behavioral health providers, group practices, and higher-level treatment facilities across the US, Canada, and the UK.
SEERIST ESTABLISHES THE FIRST AUGMENTED ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY FOR SECURITY AND THREAT INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS
Seerist offers unrivaled security and risk intelligence using real-time artificial intelligence being learned by human analysis. HERNDON, Va., Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Seerist, Inc.™ launches today as the world's leading solution provider of augmented analytics for security and threat intelligence professionals. The new company merges Control Risks' CORE online platform with the machine learning backbone from Geospark Analytics' Hyperion platform.
freightwaves.com
House bill would broaden Surface Transportation Board’s authority
Democrats on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee have introduced a bill to let certain shippers charge demurrage and help the Surface Transportation Board set minimum service delivery standards that would ensure efficient and timely rail service. The Freight Rail Shipping Fair Market Act would require contracts to detail...
Keyavi Data Raises $13M Series A to Meet Accelerating Cybersecurity Market Demand for Self-Protecting Data Technology
DURANGO, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity solution provider whose proprietary technologies secure businesses from internal and external data loss and intrusion, today announced that it has raised $13 million in Series A funding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005890/en/ Keyavi Data today announced the close of a $13 million Series A round of funding. The company is redefining data security by upending the industry’s notions of what cybersecurity should really be. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
IEEE Publishes 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®)
PISCATAWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced the release of the 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®). Published by IEEE SA and typically updated every five years to stay current with changes in the industry and technology, the NESC specifies best practices for the safety of electric supply and communication utility systems at both public and private utilities. The NESC sets the ground rules and guidelines for practical safeguarding of workers and the public during the installation, operation, or maintenance of power, telephone, cable TV, and railroad signal systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005002/en/ 2023 National Electrical Safety Code® (NESC®) Highlights in Numbers (Photo: Business Wire)
Defense One
Digital Transformation Can Help the U.S. Military Maintain Tactical Advantage
For decades, the U.S. defense industry has delivered second-to-none capabilities that have allowed the armed forces to maintain technological advantage over adversaries. But now, those adversaries are modernizing faster than ever before, and traditional capability and product acquisition processes are in danger of quickly falling behind in the age of hybrid warfare.
Comments / 0