How to avoid starting fires with Idaho's 'extreme' fire danger

Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
Southwest Idaho evening weather: Highs near 100 Thursday, cooler Friday
The heat will continue and Boise will warm up to 99° on Thursday. A drier westerly flow will prevail with some patchy high-level smoke.
First look at the destruction caused by the Idaho Youth Ranch fire
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18. Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 713 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 713 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March...
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Ada County officials remind public the importance of water safety following several drownings
BOISE, Idaho — After three people presumably drowned at Lucky Peak in the last two weeks, Ada County Parks and Waterways are reminding people of the importance of life jackets. None of those individuals were wearing life jackets. The water at Lucky Peak is the same water that flows...
25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho
25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
On this day in 1862: Grimes Creek gets its name
BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but the mass influx of Californians and others moving into Idaho from other states was a fad well before today. In fact, it was a thing before Idaho was even a territory. Prospectors were moving to the Boise Basin by...
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Detected in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in southern Idaho's Elmore County on July 29, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite.” The positive mosquitoes, which are the first detected in Idaho this year, were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District. Last year, Elmore County detected its first WNV-positive mosquitoes on July 27.
The Truth About Mysterious Rocks Appearing Around Idaho
The world is a crazy place and oftentimes, many of us get stuck focusing on bad news or things that are intended to make us “scared.” Once in a while, it’s good to stop and appreciate the little things in life and one Idaho Facebook group is doing just that in an extremely creative way.
Fire danger remains high across southern Idaho
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hot and dry conditions are continuing across southern Idaho, and while this weather is common in the summer, so is camping. Across the Twin Falls Fire District, there are still no fire restrictions. This means campers are allowed to build campfires on public lands. However, officials...
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Moving Over
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us how to properly move over to pass emergency vehicles working on the side of a roadway. Click the video player above to learn about moving over.
Idaho’s Cobalt Belt is a Landmine of Wealth & Opportunity
The Idaho Cobalt Belt (ICB) is the largest of its kind in the United States, but exploration into the site has been limited to date at best. Located in Lemhi County and trending northwest, cobalt (Co) deposits of the ICB are mined in the Salmon River Mountains of east-central Idaho.
Third drowning reported at Idaho reservoir in two weeks
BOISE — A 46-year-old man who was swimming with friends near a boat has become the third apparent drowning at Lucky Peak in the past two weeks. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man was swimming near the boat on Sunday when he went under and never resurfaced; search and recovery efforts are under way, but were unsuccessful on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that recovery efforts would continue on Tuesday, but reported no updates. ...
'Exciting to be part of something bigger than me': Idaho woman rides to Maine and back for Parkinson's awareness
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joni Pursell has been riding her motorcycle for many years now. She decided to take a long 8,000-mile ride in May. "I wasn't thinking that big. I was just thinking I want to go to Maine and have lobster,” Pursell said. Joni’s long adventure was...
Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court Monday afternoon
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Three more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. The trio are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of...
