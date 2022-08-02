Road construction on Highway 2 in Fosston: Traffic switch begins August 3

www.redlakenationnews.com
valleynewslive.com
Two hurt in a car accident in Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are injured after a two car accident in Crookston on Saturday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Crookston Police Department, Crookston Area Ambulance, and Crookston Fire Department responded to Highway 2 and Highway 75 in Crookston for a car accident involving two vehicles.
trfradio.com
Alvarado Woman Cited Following 2 Vehicle Accident
trfradio.com
Property Damage Reported at TRF Residence
Police responded to a Property Damage Call Friday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, “it appears someone busted open the door to the residence” on the 400 block of Duluth Ave South. Police responded to the call just before 8 PM.
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park
trfradio.com
Single Vehicle Accident Reported at TRF Bank
No injuries reported following a single vehicle accident Thursday at a bank in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, a 2008 Chevy driven by Harlan Halvorson, of Thief River Falls jumped the curb, and struck the building at 208 Main Avenue North. There was an unknown amount of damage to the Wells Fargo building.
KNOX News Radio
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
valleynewslive.com
Bemidji man dies in motorcycle crash in Hubbard County
HENDRICKSON TWP., Minn. (Valley News Live) -A Bemidji man died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash near Highways 71 and 200 in Hendrickson Township in Hubbard County. That’s roughly 30 miles from Park Rapids. 43-year-old Chad Nelson, of Bemidji, was traveling on Highway 200 when the motorcycle ran off...
voiceofalexandria.com
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
redlakenationnews.com
Beltrami County Deputies find deceased man in enclosed porch
Northern Township, Bemidji, MN,: On July 26, 2022 at approximately 1:30 PM, Beltrami County Deputies responded to a call of a medical at a rental cabin located in Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Rd NE, Bemidji, MN. Deputies arrived and found Matthew Craig Skarperud, deceased inside an enclosed porch.
redlakenationnews.com
Beltrami Electric Cooperative to hold 82nd Annual Meeting/Night at the Fair
Bemidji, Minn. - Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the cooperative's 82nd annual meeting, to be held at the Marilyn Shutter Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Registration will begin at 4 p.m., with the business meeting slated for 5 p.m. The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 1, 5, and 8, and will feature reports from president and CEO, Jared Echternach, and director of finance and corporate services, Arlene Hogquist, a report on Operation Round Up by Kay Mack, Beltrami Electric Trust board president, and other business that may properly come before the meeting.
redlakenationnews.com
Arrest After Bagley Squad Car Stolen from Police Station
A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a stolen Bagley police car. According to a release from Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson, at about 12:45 AM on Sunday, a Bagley police officer saw his squad car being driven away from the Bagley Police Department by Shane Mason Teigland, who broke through a side window to get into the running vehicle. A Clearwater County deputy located the vehicle on Lower Rice Lake Road and began a pursuit.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after stealing Bagley police car
BAGLEY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after breaking the side window of a Bagley police car, getting in and driving away with it. Shane Teigland, of Shevlin, Minn., is charged with felony theft of a firearm, first-degree DUI, fleeing a police officer and theft of a vehicle.
trfradio.com
TRF Man Charged For Trying To Steal a TV
A Thief River Falls man has been charged after allegedly trying to steal a Television from a business. Police were called to Walmart just after 3pm Tuesday on a report someone attempted to steal a TV. 55 year old Armando Gonzalez has been charged with theft. He is currently in...
redlakenationnews.com
Sanford Bemidji hosts sports physical blitz Aug. 11 & 23
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Sanford Bemidji will host a sports physical blitz Thursday, Aug. 11 and Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, 1300 Anne St. NW Bemidji, MN, 56601. Sports physicals confirm student athletes are fit and ready to perform...
redlakenationnews.com
Bemidji City Council at-large candidates share perspectives ahead of primary
BEMIDJI - With four candidates competing for the seat, a primary election will be held on Aug. 9 to narrow down the field for the at-large position on the Bemidji City Council. After the primary, two candidates will emerge and proceed to the general election in November. The candidates, incumbent...
redlakenationnews.com
Fry bread frenzy: Hundreds come out to support United Way during 24th annual Taco Fest
BEMIDJI - Fry bread fanatics came out strong on Wednesday for Sanford Health's 24th annual Taco Fest kicking off a four-day extravaganza of Dragon Boat Festival activities. As one of the biggest fundraisers in the community, hundreds of people filed into a tent pitched on the Lake Bemidji waterfront in Paul Bunyan Park to enjoy fry-bread tacos and live music all while supporting the United Way.
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
