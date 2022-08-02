Road construction on Highway 2 in Fosston: Traffic switch begins August 3

Bemidji, Minn. - Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the cooperative's 82nd annual meeting, to be held at the Marilyn Shutter Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Registration will begin at 4 p.m., with the business meeting slated for 5 p.m. The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 1, 5, and 8, and will feature reports from president and CEO, Jared Echternach, and director of finance and corporate services, Arlene Hogquist, a report on Operation Round Up by Kay Mack, Beltrami Electric Trust board president, and other business that may properly come before the meeting.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO