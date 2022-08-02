When Delhi and London colluded to deny passports to Indians

www.bbc.co.uk
Tell us: how have you been affected by the 1947 partition of India?
As the 75th anniversary of partition approaches, we would like to speak to individuals in Britain, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh who experienced partition or whose family may have been based in India before or during that time, and about how the events of partition impacted their lives. In August 1947...
BBC
The woman declared stateless in India, UK and Uganda
Ila Popat has been living in India for more than five decades. She got married here, had children, obtained an Indian driving licence and even a voter identity card. But she still can't travel abroad as an Indian because she doesn't have a passport, effectively making her stateless. She has...
‘They Can Target Anybody’: India’s War on Free Press Is in High Gear
A high-profile fact-checker's incarceration has a chilling effect on India's already subdued media
BBC
Assam: Muslims falsely accused of waging ‘flood jihad’
After devastating floods hit India's north-eastern state of Assam, claims that members of the local Muslim community were to blame for the disaster began circulating online. But was there any truth to these allegations? One of the accused told the BBC his story. When the police knocked on his door...
BBC
Ambani and Adani: Asia's richest men battle to dominate 5G in India
India's largest auction for 5G airwaves has ended after seven days, potentially setting the stage for a battle of supremacy over India's digital future between two of Asia's richest men - Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. A total of 72 gigahertz of spectrum was on the block in the auction....
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Afghan boy, 11, is mistakenly sent to France instead of UK where he was due to be reunited with his family while another 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban are still stuck in hotels, MP reveals
An Afghan boy was mistakenly sent to France instead of the UK, where he was meant to reunite with his family. Conservative MP Bob Blackman criticised the Home Office for allowing the 11-year-old to become stranded in France. The MP for Harrow East also revealed 12,000 refugees fleeing the Taliban...
U.K.・
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
I got my nails done at a salon in Japan, and the lavish $40 experience made American salons seem eons behind
Okinawa's Cocok Spa had free snacks and drinks, comfy chairs, and more perks that made my pedicure way better than what I've gotten at US salons.
Mexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design
MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico has questioned the use of cultural elements from the Mayan indigenous community by Chinese fast fashion company Shein in the design of one of its garments, prompting the retailer to remove the product from its website.
British and French coastguards passed the buck as 31 people and an unborn child died in the English Channel's worst ever migrant drowning, report claims
French and British coastguards both passed the buck for rescuing a dinghy in trouble in the Channel before a drowning that claimed 31 lives - including that of an unborn child, a damning French report has claimed. The worst drowning of migrants crossing the English Channel happened on the night...
These are the safest countries in the world for travellers
Iceland has topped a list of the world’s safest countries to live and travel in.The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2022 ranks 163 of the world’s nations in terms of “peacefulness”, analysing data on their political stability, neighbouring country relations, number of refugees, nuclear weapons, internal and external conflicts, military expenditure, incarceration rates and “perceptions of criminality”, among other factors. It’s compiled by the Institute for Economics & Peace, based in Sydney, which says: “In the past 14 years, peacefulness has fallen [overall], with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2 per cent.”Iceland was named the safest and most peaceful...
Americans are freaked out about economic collapse. But for the real deal, look at Sri Lanka and its president who fled in the dead of night
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Amid recession fears, a bear market, and rising inflation, Americans are worried about whether the economy can get worse. But compared to Sri Lanka, the current U.S. economic troubles are minor.
Pelosi jabs at Xi before leaving Taiwan
She waved off China’s military action response to her visit, saying that “whatever China was going to do they'll do in their own good time.”
Washington Examiner
Taiwan cancels leave of some soldiers ‘to immediately prepare for war’
Taiwanese defense officials have canceled the leave of some soldiers and officers “to immediately prepare" for the chance of war in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Asia this week, according to local reports. China warned early Monday that its military would not “sit idly by”...
Archaeologists may have located palace belonging to Genghis Khan's bloodthirsty grandson who famously sacked Baghdad in 1258 to eastern Turkey
The grand palace that once belonged to Genghis Khan's grandson may have been discovered in Turkey, archaeologists say. Hulagu Khan was a Mongol warlord who lived from 1217 to 1265 and conquered much of southwest Asia. He is known for the 1258 sack of Baghdad, then the religious and cultural...
Thousands of jellyfish swarm near Israel, mesmerizing images reveal
Cameras on drones recently captured aerial images of nomad jellyfish as they swarmed by the thousands in coastal waters near Israel.
No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region where debris from the final stage of a rocket that launched part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday. Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said authorities have been...
