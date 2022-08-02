ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Alzheimer’s Association raising awareness by painting the Knoxville purple

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQfm7_0h17yALg00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville office of the Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for its annual Paint the Town Purple campaign , which aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s education, support and research.

From August 1-6, area businesses, families and individuals will be covering their businesses in purple as a part of an effort to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s. Currently, there are more than 120,000 Tennesseans are living with Alzheimer’s, the only disease with no cure, no treatments to stop, delay or prevent the disease, and no survivors.

A likely cause of Alzheimer’s disease has been discovered in fat-carrying particles

In addition, Paint the Town Purple serves as the official kick-start to the walk season. The Knoxville office hopes to get the community excited about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Zoo Knoxville on Oct. 8.

Paint the Town Purple participants are encouraged to share their purple pride on social media using the hashtag #ENDALZKnox and tag the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter (@ENDALZTn) in their posts.

People are also asked to start a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team and get involved in the fight through fundraising.

There are multiple ways to get involved including :

  • Starting a Walk to End Alzheimer’s team :
    • Go to https://bit.ly/3OLfsMQ to sign up. Once there you can register as an individual or a team. You can also donate to the Knoxville office’s fundraising campaign. They hope to raise $205,000 this year.
  • Host a giveback event :
    • Restaurants can create purple-themed food and beverages with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association.
  • Decorate your space :
    • Business owners are encouraged to put up purple balloons and streamers or use purple window paint. The Alzheimer’s Association said they love seeing storefronts and office spaces turn purple.
  • Donate a portion of your profits :
    • Business owners can also pledge a percentage of their August commission to help spread Alzheimer’s awareness. The Alzheimer’s Association will help you spread the word about the donation.
  • Share your story :
    • If you’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, the Alzheimer’s Association said your story could have the power to motivate others to get involved in the #ENDALZ movement . Put on purple, take a selfie, post your story on social media and tag @ENDALZTn on Facebook and Instagram so they can share your story with their followers.
6 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers shares mission to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association has mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk® . The Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event starts on Oct. 8, at 8 a.m. in Zoo Knoxville. The Opening Ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

Following the walk, registered participants will be able to re-enter and enjoy the zoo for the rest of the day, free of charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville Aug. 5-7

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Ijams Nature Center is a nonprofit nature center inspiring people who want to care for the Earth. The center has engaging education programs and outdoor experiences for people who want to learn more about the environment around them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Campaign, TN
WATE

How the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging can help you

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging will be joining WATE 6 On Your Side News every Monday at Midday to talk about the various programs they offer for older adults in the community. Director Dottie Lyvers also shared the questions people who are interested...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo Knoxville#Alzheimer#Raising Awareness#Painting#Senior Health#Paint The Town Purple#Tennesseans
WATE

U.T. partners with the Change Center

The University of Tennessee and the Change Center announced their plan and partnership. The Change Center works to provide recreational, leadership and job opportunities to teens in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Roane County

Biography: Beard is from Midway, Tennessee. She studied at Roane State Community College, the University of Tennessee and then earned a Master of Business Administration degree at Tennessee Tech University. She works as an operations specialist employed by Kimco corporation. Victoria Bowers-Gaskins. Race: County Executive. Party: Independent. Biography: Bowers-Gaskin is...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Paintings
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WATE

Knoxville diner opens new Central Street location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach. The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Townsend community prays for school system before school starts

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Townsend community prepared for the upcoming school year with a day of prayer for the students, teachers and staff of all Blount Co. schools. Townsend is a town of about 600 people. Dozens gathered at Townsend Elementary to offer their prayers to the school system.
TOWNSEND, TN
PLANetizen

Opinion: Beware ‘Gatlinburginazation’

The Gatlinburg Space Needle is visible in this photo of Gatlinburg, located in Sevier County, Tennessee | Sean Pavone / Shutterstock. An opinion piece by David Musser for the Lexington Herald Leader spreads the word about the negative effects of committing to a “Gatlinburg-type model” of economic development.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

WATE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy