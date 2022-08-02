ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

7-year-old girl mauled by pitbulls, mother wants answers

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROTZq_0h17xztA00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A local mom is distraught after her 7-year-old was mauled by two pit bulls.
Her mom just wants answers from animal control on what will be done about this as her daughter recovers from surgery.

The 7-year-old has injuries from head to toe after two dogs attacked her on Saturday.
The mom told 6 News the child was visiting her dad when his neighbor’s dogs attacked her.

Her dad’s fiancée was there at the time and stopped the attack. 6 News has photos, but they are graphic. They will be shown at the bottom of this article, but viewer discretion is advised.

“She was screaming to the top of her lungs and she begged me, saying “Shertta, Sheretta please don’t let me die” and I said I’m not gonna let you die sweetheart, I promise I got you. I got you,” said Sheretta Lee, the father’s fiancée.

Sarae’s mother has been at Sparrow Hospital since the attack happened. She says she didn’t know until she arrived how terrible her daughters injuries were.

“She has a really bad open wound. Skin is taken off so she may have to have reconstructive surgery on her right thigh. There was a lot of tissue and all that showing. She had chunks taken out of her back her butt on her left side,” said mother Latasha Williams.

After being in surgery for over three hours, Williams says doctors were able to repair some of Sarae’s wounds but that she may need more procedures. Lee says she’s glad her dog Abby was there at the time.

“I have a dog too. And my dog Abby went and jumped on the other dog and bit the other dog
to release Sarae and dragged Sarae a little bit to me, and I picked her up and we were able to get her into a threshold, but the dog still tried to come at us and through the house,” said Lee.

“I don’t know if they were fighting dogs or what, but there’s kids in that neighborhood. What I would like to see happen is those dogs being detained, and possibly taken out of the care of the owners,” said Williams.

6 News spoke with the director at Ingham County Animal Control to see where the dogs that were involved are now. They said they don’t exactly know, and that they are investigating.

As for Sarae, her mom says she’s done physical therapy and that she was finally able to walk a few steps this morning.

Pictures below, viewer discretion is advised.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDEdp_0h17xztA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PORE9_0h17xztA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtRgz_0h17xztA00


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 22

Gideon Floyd
2d ago

Precious child...please protect your children at all times. And to the dog owners please make sure that your dogs are restrained at all times. And if your dog bites anyone, don't hesitate...put it down. Period!

Reply(8)
11
Mary Outlae
2d ago

I hate pitbulls. one attack my niece a couple of years ago. almost killed her. I don't trust them and don't care what no one says they are dangerous.

Reply(4)
10
machelle wagner
1d ago

dogs that are not restrained and attack another person and or animal needs to be put down no matter what type of kind of animal it is

Reply
5
Related
Club 93.7

Lansing Mom Wants Answers After Daughter Mauled by Pitbulls

A Lansing area woman is furious after her 7-year-old daughter was viscously mauled by her father's neighbor's Pitbulls. Latasha Williams says her daughter Sarae was visiting her father and his fiancee on Saturday (7/30) when the attack occurred. The girl was attacked by the two dogs and has suffered injuries "from head to toe."
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party

A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
PONTIAC, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police need help in assault, larceny case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitbulls#Sparrow Hospital
WILX-TV

Lansing police: Missing 15-year-old boy last seen July 28 found safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a missing teenage boy has been located safely. According to authorities, Sincere Portee is a 15-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Police said he was last seen at about 6 p.m. on East Edgewood Boulevard.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson man shot after argument in vehicle

JACKSON, MI -- A man was treated and released from a Jackson hospital after being shot in the leg Tuesday, police said. At about 11:29 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the leg while walking near the Alpine Lake Apartment complex in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNEM

Police set curfew for minors during Back to the Bricks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department has issued a curfew for minors during the week of Back to the Bricks. The City of Flint Special Public Events Curfew Ordinance for residents under 17-years-old will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

LPD looking for missing 15-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Lansing Police Department is looking for help locating 15-year-old Luciano Pena. Pena is five feet two inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Police have not released his last known location, but a photo of him can be seen above. If you have any information on his location you can call the […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Dog saved by MSU veterinarians after being shot

OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – Olivia McPherson said it happened in a flash. “I was making dinner for my kids. I had Zeus on the chain. King was outside with him. They were running. So he slipped his collar from the chain busted under the fence. Boom. They were gone,” McPherson said. Her two huskies, Zeus […]
OWOSSO, MI
Morning Sun

Ashley teen to ride in state horse show after Gratiot Fair

A 13-year-old Ashley girl is gearing up for a state horse competition while competing at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth in Alma. Macie Akers, a student at Fulton Middle School and member of the Kountry Kids 4-H Club, is showing Elvis, her quarterhorse, at the fair this week. She...
ASHLEY, MI
WLNS

LPD celebrates ‘National Night Out’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Communities all across mid-Michigan celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. The nationwide campaign brings police, first responders, and their communities together for a night of celebration and community building. The event included food and activities for people of all ages. Organizers say the event is all about building relationships, which is […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy