Jones County Board of Supervisors make decision on ARPA money

Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County School District unveils building renovations
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the summer, new buildings have taken shape on the campuses of Jefferson Davis County School District. The high school student body can expect to see a brand-new field house located next to the football field. This new facility includes new locker rooms, a physical therapy room and a weight room.
WDAM-TV
2022-2023 school year begins in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday was students’ first day back to school in the Wayne County School District. More than 3,000 students are enrolled across the district this year. It has seven campuses, including the county’s Career and Technical Center. More than 800 students attend grades 9-12...
WDAM-TV
Palmers Crossing group asks county supervisors to fund CIT training
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg launches survey for ARPA funds ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg wants to hear from area residents regarding how they want to see federal funds spent. Hattiesburg received $12.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provides funds to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the city, those...
WDAM-TV
Golf cart ordinance in the works for the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new ordinance may allow people to drive golf carts on some city roads. Hattiesburg Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George recently introduced the first draft of a golf cart ordinance to the city council. If passed, it would allow golf carts and other low-speed vehicles to...
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County teachers gather to prepare for students’ return
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty and staff gathered for the Jefferson Davis County School District for their convocation on Aug. 3 to prepare for students to return to campus. At the convocation, district officials also recognized new faces the students might see once they walk into the classrooms.
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg agrees to help mitigate overpass project noise
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s railway overpass project should solve a century-long transportation issue, but it won’t happen without noise. Earlier this year, the City of Hattiesburg broke ground on a railway overpass project. “We have started construction on Hall Avenue East, which you can see near the...
Greene County won’t redistrict, breaking federal law. What comes next? Nobody knows.
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Morris Hill lives in the Knobtown area, a tight community that has welcomed thousands of visitors to its annual Black history parade for 22 years. It is in the county’s only district with a majority Black population. The 2020 census said the district lost 20% of its population- 449 residents- […]
WDAM-TV
‘Scheduled shutdown’ creates ‘boil-water’ notice
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - About 185 homes in the Southwest Jones Water Association are under a “boil-water” notice,. A scheduled maintenance shutdown put 183 homes under the notice. No commercial connections were affected. Those who were affected include parts of Moselle as well as residents on Anderson,...
Town of Tyre Takes Ownership of Former Magee Fire Department’s Properties, Vehicles
The Magee Fire Department is no longer. The Finger Lakes Times reports the Town of Tyre has received the two firehouse properties, vehicles, apparatus, and building contents with an estimated net value of $2.8 million. The town had to pay around $169,000 in outstanding unpaid bills and liens as part of the arrangement. A town board-appointed committee will decide what to do with the fire equipment. The fire department was dissolved after it was cited with violations of its gaming permit related to bingo and for safety measures at its two fire departments.
Commercial Dispatch
Gov. Reeves justifies omitting volleyball stadium from welfare lawsuit, equivocates on legality of expenditure
Gov. Tate Reeves explained on Thursday that his office, not the independent attorney hired to take the case, used an “objective process” to select who would face charges in the state’s massive civil lawsuit that attempts to claw back millions in misspent welfare funds. The stated process,...
WDAM-TV
Major development plans in motion for Jaycee & Kamper Parks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two historic Hub City parks will get major makeovers with the construction of new softball and baseball fields and a brand-new waterpark. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced the development plans at a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 3. He was joined by officials from the Hattiesburg...
WDAM-TV
Jones College expands its practical nursing program to Jasper County
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-one students received their pins from Jones College Wednesday morning after completing the practical nursing program. “I worked at Magnolia State Bank for the past five or six years, then realized it wasn’t really for me,” said graduate Christi Smith. “This was my plan in high school, and I never did it. Then I ended up having a family instead. Then, I decided this was really what I wanted, and I would regret it if I didn’t try.”
WDAM-TV
Laurel & Jones County law enforcement celebrate National Night Out
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel community gathered at the police department on Aug. 2 for the annual National Night Out event. The celebration included free food, music, a bounce house and a mechanical bull for families to enjoy. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said this event is a fun...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. plans National Night Out celebration for Aug. 2
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will host its annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The annual community outreach event will be at the Laurel Police Station (317 South Magnolia Street) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Captain Shannon Caraway said the department has a...
WDAM-TV
Improvements set to come to Lincoln Road
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A well-traveled road in Hattiesburg will see some upgrades soon. The City of Hattiesburg accepted a base bid of $1,539,552.90 for the Lincoln Road Paving Project. According to Mayor Toby Barker, that $1.5 million-plus will go towards upgrades from Broadway Drive to 40th Avenue on Lincoln...
WDAM-TV
2022 P-EBT application deadline ends Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for the 2022 Pandemic EBT benefits is coming up. According to the Lamar County School District, you must have a free or reduced application on file by Sunday, July 31, and be verified as eligible for free meals to be eligible for these benefits.
mageenews.com
Peoples Bank Names Howell as COO; Adams As Loan Officer
MAGEE –Dennis Ammann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank, today announced that Becky Howell has been named Chief Operations Officer, and Noah Adams has been promoted to Loan Officer in Collins. Ms. Howell has been affiliated with Peoples Bank for 37 years. Most recently, her role has...
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 8/2
