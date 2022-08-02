ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DMV to have extended hours ahead of August primary elections

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebqlZ_0h17xhFK00

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will extend hours at customer service centers that are open on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The DMV said these centers will remain open until 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. The extended hours will allow those who need a photo ID more time to visit a DMV.

"Most Wisconsin voters already have some form of ID to show at the polls, including a Wisconsin driver license or ID," the DMV said in a statement Monday. "There is no separate 'voter ID' and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes."

To see the acceptable options to bring to the poll, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website .

According to the DMV, here are the steps to take to obtain an ID to vote:

  • Anyone without the required identification to vote can obtain a free ID from the DMV
  • Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin D can begin on the DMV's website here
  • Bring the required documents to apply at your nearest DMV .
    • Certain documents, such as a birth certificate, proof of identity and Wisconsin residency, are necessary to get an official Wisconsin ID card.
  • If all documentation is not available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained.
  • Voters should bring any documentation available to the DMV and complete the required application.
  • A receipt valid for voting purposes will be provided and may be used to show at the polls.

DMV offers IDPP services and ID cards for voting purposes for free. If you do not have an ID to vote in the fall primary election, you are urged to start the process now.

For questions on obtaining an ID to vote, you can call the DMV’s toll-free voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069.

For questions regarding voter eligibility, poll locations, voter registration information, or other election information, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website .

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
wortfm.org

Voting in Wisconsin? Here’s What You Need to Know.

Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, August 9. Polls are open from 7AM to 8PM. For today’s show, Wendy Hathaway, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Dane County, gives us the scoop about the ins and outs of voting in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2022 Wisconsin Primary Election voter guide

Polling places for the Aug. 9, 2022, primary election will open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Wisconsin voters go to the polls on Aug. 9, 2022, for a partisan primary election, which includes races for governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators (odd-numbered districts) and state representatives.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
wearegreenbay.com

Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Hundreds of Early Wisconsin Voters Want to Change their Votes

(Terry Bell, WRN) More than 15-hundred early voters in Wisconsin have asked for a new ballot. A lot can change in the weeks leading up to an election, and some candidates who got votes early-on in Wisconsin’s absentee voting process drop out before election day. That’s especially the case in the Democratic primary for U-S Senate this summer.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Id Card#Real Id#Election State#Wisconsin Dmv#The Id Petition Process
isthmus.com

Wisconsin health official blindsided by department's about-face

The head of a state agency charged with enforcing Wisconsin’s rules regarding nursing homes and other residential care facilities was blindsided to learn that unknown others in state government had rescinded citations issued to a Milwaukee-area provider regarding the unlawful eviction of my then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. “This is...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin

(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th

Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses

Every year, Wisconsin is forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars rebuilding and repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed due to extreme weather conditions. This is growing worse because of climate change and unfortunately, these impacts are felt first and worst by communities of color, tribal nations and low-income communities. On Earth Day, Gov. Tony […] The post Governor Evers’ Office of Environmental Justice is a boon to Wisconsin communities and businesses appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Law Journal

Abortion ruling prompts reaction from Wisconsin

Abortion clinics have stopped performing the procedure in Wisconsin under an 1849 law that banned abortions except to save a mother's life. Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has filed a lawsuit in state court challenging the ban.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy