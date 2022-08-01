Joe Burrow returns to Cincinnati Bengals camp; why Trey Hendrickson skipped OTAs

After undergoing a surprise appendectomy procedure last week, Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is back with his team.

Burrow was present at the team facility over the weekend and returned to the practice fields on Monday. The 25-year-old did not practice and the timetable for when he will has yet to be determined. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and the team will not rush Burrow in his return.

“It's good to have him around and we're sticking day-to-day with him,” Taylor said.

While watching practice, Burrow was spotted with an earpiece to listen to an exchange between backup quarterback Brandon Allen and Taylor. Due to his physical condition, Burrow watched most of practice from a golf cart.

It’s unlikely Burrow plays in Cincinnati’s first preseason game next weekend against the Arizona Cardinals because he appeared to be walking gingerly when he was able to move around on Monday.

Some coaches have shifted their mentality in the preseason to not letting their starters play in any exhibition games and it wouldn’t be surprising if Taylor takes on this philosophy with Burrow.

Pro Bowl DE Trey Hendrickson explains why he skipped Bengals’ voluntary offseason workout program

Trey Hendrickson and Jessie Bates were the two starters who skipped Cincinnati’s voluntary offseason program following the Super Bowl 56 loss. Bates opted not to show up due to contract negotiations with the Bengals and Hendrickson chose to stay away because of personal reasonings.

On Monday, Hendrickson fielded questions from a dozen media members and explained why he chose not to be with his team this spring.

“Spending time with my wife is very important to me," he said. "Giving her what she gave to me is something that is very special to me. Being there for her is important.”

Hendrickson was arguably the Bengals’ most productive player on defense last season. His 14 sacks ranked No. 5 in the NFL and No. 3 in the AFC. A year after finishing No. 32 in sacks in the league, the Bengals finished No. 11 in the NFL in total sacks with 42.

The increase in production up front was a byproduct of many things but Hendrickson’s impact in his first season certainly played a role.

“Tremendous amount,” Taylor said of Hendrickson’s play last season. “He's 100 percent in every practice, every rep in the game. It causes a lot of problems for the (opponent); they have to focus a lot of attention on him. He makes those around him better. Those around him help his success as well with the interior D linemen and Sam (Hubbard) on the other side. Happy to have him. He's done a great job. He's having a good camp right now and we're expecting great things from him this year.”

By training on his own, Hendrickson didn’t miss a ton this offseason. Taylor opted to push back the start of the offseason program two weeks and every practice was at a jog-through pace. Giving players the necessary time to recover following a grueling season was important to Taylor. His teammates know and praise Hendrickson for his dedication. None of the coaches or players were worried he wouldn’t report to training camp in shape because of his work ethic.

Hendrickson suffered a back injury late in the season and missed Cincinnati’s home game against San Francisco. He was able to recover in time to not miss any more games and said following the few months off, he’s fully ready to go.

“I feel great,” Hendrickson said. “Mentally, physically, ready to go.”

The Bengals will start padded practices this week after a five-day ramp-up period.

Alex Cappa returns to team drills, La’el Collins remains ‘day-to-day’

A noticeable addition to the Bengals’ starting lineup during the red zone period of practice was right guard Alex Cappa.

After suffering a core muscle injury that ended his offseason quickly, Cappa eased back into things at the start of training camp. Taylor spoke before practice about Cappa and right tackle La’el Collins and what their progression would look like, signaling one could be sooner than the other one.

“I think Alex in these next couple days will start to get phased in here,” Taylor said. “You’ll start to see him slowly be incorporated in some of the team stuff. L.C., we will just continue to take it day to day for him right now.”

Collins is dealing with a back injury that he suffered this summer away from the team. It’s unclear when Collins will be able to start practicing but the right tackle said he will be ready to go by Week 1.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow returns to Cincinnati Bengals camp; why Trey Hendrickson skipped OTAs