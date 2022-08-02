Paramount Global (PARA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
ESTE - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Earthstone comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It topped the consensus estimate in each of the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 34.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for CBRE Group (CBRE) in Q2 Earnings?
CBRE Group, Inc. (. CBRE - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 4 before the bell. Results are anticipated to display year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings. In the last reported quarter, this Dallas, TX-based commercial real estate services and investment firm delivered a 26.36%...
Zacks.com
BGC Partners (BGCP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
BGC Partners (. BGCP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this brokerage...
Zacks.com
Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TGLS - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8% and 1.9%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and revenues of this manufacturer of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products increased 51.4% and 12%, respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Dividend Up
FANG - Free Report) , the U.S. energy explorer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $7.07, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.66, significantly more than the year-earlier period’s profit of $2.40. The outperformance can be attributed to higher energy prices in the second quarter, which led...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Zacks.com
NY Times (NYT) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
NYT - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers on Aug 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $552.8 million, indicating an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom...
Zacks.com
Waters (WAT) Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
WAT - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.75 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. Further, the bottom line improved 6% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $714.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.6 million. The figure rose 5% and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
Zacks.com
Repligen (RGEN) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up
RGEN - Free Report) announced second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 91 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Earnings also rose 15.2% year over year. Total revenues of $207.6 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189 million. Sales rose 27.4% year over year...
Zacks.com
3 Clean Energy Stocks Set to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates
SHLS - Free Report) , Gevo (. ENVX - Free Report) to report favorable Q2 results. What to Expect from Clean Energy Stocks’ Q2 Results?. Factors like rapidly increasing corporate investments in renewables, favorable government policies such as extended federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for offshore wind energy, the extension of production tax credit along with the declining price of raw materials like wind turbines and solar modules are likely to have contributed to clean energy stocks’ quarterly performance.
Zacks.com
Airbnb (ABNB) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Increase Y/Y
ABNB - Free Report) reported earnings of 56 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.6%. ABNB incurred a loss of 3 cents and 11 cents per share in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $2.1 billion increased 57.6% year...
Zacks.com
Novo Nordisk (NVO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. The company’s earnings surprise history has been excellent so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.56%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 10.59%.
Zacks.com
Knowles' (KN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
KN - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. Net Income. On...
Zacks.com
Will High Costs Offset Sales in Lucid's (LCID) Q2 Earnings?
LCID - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter. The consensus mark for Lucid’s second-quarter loss per share has been unchanged in the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
Dana (DAN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
DAN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -61.90%. A...
Zacks.com
Wave of Solid Q2 Earnings Pushes Transport ETFs Higher
IYT - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (. FTXR - Free Report) are up 10%, 14.1% and 13.5%, respectively (see: all the Industrials ETFs here). For a better understanding, let’s delve into the results of some well-known...
Zacks.com
U.S. Stock Futures Rise on Strong Q2 Earnings
CVS - Free Report) has come up with quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 per share. The company posted revenues of $80.64 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.31%. For a detailed analysis of CVS earnings, click here. Biotech bigwig Regeneron Pharmaceuticals...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Nomad Foods (NOMD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
NOMD - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
International Money Express (IMXI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
IMXI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.51%. A...
Comments / 0